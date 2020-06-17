10 Celebrity Boyfriends Who Cheated On Their Significant Others

Even before some of these celebs married, they were caught up in cheating scandals!

Everyone can agree that cheating is the worst thing you can do as a partner. It can be the ultimate relationship betrayal and breaks the trust, which means you may never be able to go back to the way things were.

And even if the one who is cheated on decides to take the offender back, there will always be that thread of mistrust and suspicion running somewhere in the back of their minds. The damage has already been done, so to speak.

Unfortunately, cheating has become a very common thing in relationships with both genders being guilty of commiting the heinous offense on their partners, and it is often the downfall of many a couple.

Even in the celebrity world, infidelity has become a frequent toppling of quite a few of our favorite famous couples. Yes, not even glamorous celebs can escape this relaionship problem!

A while ago, Cameron Diaz herself even made a media splash after claiming that everyone will get cheated on at some point. She was quoted as saying, "Everybody has been cheated on, everyone will be cheated on. I can't fix that, I don't know how, I don't have any judgement on anybody, I don't know how to fix the problem."

Yikes! While that may seem like a bit of a dark, pessimistic look at love and relationships, we can also sort of almost see where she's coming from.

Infidelity is one of the most common reasons why couples tend to split up, and we're sure that, as a celeb, especially, Diaz has probably seen her own fair share of cheaters throughout her career.

Diaz then tried to somewhat soften the blow of her statement by adding, "We are human beings, we are complicated. You cannot go through life without tallying up a few scars; you cannot go through life unscathed."

And while we hope that those scars won't include a relationship where cheating is involved, it's still hard to ignore just how frequently infidelity has ruined a couple's chance at having a happily ever after.

However, while we do think that Diaz's words tend to teeter on the extreme side, there are certain cheaters who have proved that she may not be entirely incorrect in her assumption.

Even these beautiful famous ladies felt their relationships crumble at the hands of their cheating boyfriends.

While you'll probably wonder how anyone could even begin to think about cheating on someone like Rihanna or Jessica Biel (seriously, guys?), this has sadly happened to even some of the world's most gorgeous, high-profile women.

What were these guys thinking?

This is a question that we'll probably never be able to figure out. It's just one of those mysterious things in life. You may be familiar with some of these celebrity cheaters, but, then again, you may not have even known that they committed the ultimate betrayal.

So, are you surprised by any of these 10 celebrity men who cheated on their girlfriends? Let's take a look at this list of notorious Hollywood cheaters and find out.