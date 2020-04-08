8 Shortest Celebrity Marriages Of All Time

Some couples couldn't even make it a month.

Celebrities are known for making rash decisions and rushing right into relationships. And let's face it: in Hollywood, those relationships usually end up with a pretty short expiration date.

It's not a good idea for anyone to ever rush into a relationship, but it's even more true for someone who's in the public eye. Public figures, like celebrities, get judged and put under a miscroscope for basically every little thing they do.

And that's just unfortunately part of the lifestyle that comes with being famous. Particularly for celebrity marriages that don't last long at all.

However, if we're really being honest, it's probably their relationships that always receive the most criticism.

We don't blame you — it's hard to resist the juicy gossip of who's dating who, or who's finally gone Instagram official, or who's gotten engaged and, of course, who's broken up.

Nowadays, with social media, it's so easy to have this information right at our fingertips, and if we're not scrolling through Instagram or browsing Twitter for some updates in the celeb romance world, we still always have access to the old-school way of getting gossip with magazines.

It's totally okay, and we've all been guilty of taking a quick (or not-so-quick) peek at a gossip magazine while standing in line at the store checkout.

And while it's one thing for a relationship to fizzle out quicker than a can of soda on a 100+ degree summer day, it can be even more shocking when the couple in question is actually married.

Because, seriously, who really wants to make such a life-changing commitment like that just to end up getting divorced mere days, or even hours later? Not to mention also dealing with the exhaustingly long process of divorce right after the exhaustingly long process of a wedding. (Face it, not everything about getting married is romantic.)

But obviously, these celebrities weren't taking any of these factors into consideration when they decided to take the plunge with their partners and end up in holy matrimony, only to break the whole thing off just days (or hours!) later.

These brief unions show us that not even celebrities are immune to making some not-so-smart decisions when it comes to love. So, perhaps we can learn a thing or two from these unlucky-in-love celebs, or, you know, try not to marry someone we can't even stand to be around for 24 hours.

Without further ado, here are some of the hastiest Hollywood marriages that ended in divorce so fast that we're getting some serious whiplash. From the longest-lasting of 30 days, to shortest of just one day, these celebs will have you wondering if they even understood the meaning of the "'til death do you part" of their vows.

To that end, here's the ultimate list of celebrities whose love couldn't survive a measly 30 days. These ridiculous marriages lasted anywhere from 24 hours to 29 days... and then, splitsville.