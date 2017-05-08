5 Reasons Why Men With Big Noses Make The Best Husbands

You need a nasally gifted guy.

I can't tell you how many times I've said, "Wow, he's cute," to friends and gotten the response, "Yeah, but he has a big nose." What? Isn't that the best part?

Something about men with big noses always makes me think they have a great personality: funny, strong, full of life. How could a nose not signify something? It's the most prominent feature on your face!

Turns out, I'm not alone. From ancient Egyptian priests to 19th Century Europeans, cultures have been noting the significance of the nose forever. Leonardo Da Vinci even believed that the nose determined the character of the whole face in his paintings.

It's time to forget your silly deal-breakers and everything you've heard about Pinocchio. Why should your next boyfriend have a large nose? Oh, let us count the ways.

Here's why men with big noses make the best husbands.

1. He has more muscle.

My, what a big nose you have! Well, one study revealed it's so they can support you better.

Turns out, men have bigger noses than women because they need more oxygen to maintain their muscle-y bods. Yep, that's right, you can thank that huge honker for his six-pack and killer biceps. Take all the oxygen you want, boys.

2. He's thought to be wise and powerful.

What do Adrien Brody, Marlon Brando and Bradley Cooper all have in common? According to Egyptian priests, had they known of these big-nosed hunks, they'd be considered incredibly intelligent.

In Greek and Roman times, a big, long nose also meant power and strength. That really does sound like a major win for both you and him. Win, win, win!

3. He has better luck with money.

Smack dab in the center of his face, the nose is the money spot — literally. According to Chinese face reading, also known as physiognomy, a person with a big nose has better luck with money. And these large-nosed guys can expect an increase in riches as they get older.

It's not just physiognomy that associates big noses with a big wallet.

Experts in the UK looked at the features of the most successful people and came up with the ideal facial model for those destined for business success: men with a Roman nose, along with wide set eyes and flared nostrils.

Wealth isn't everything, but in any area of life, it certainly doesn't hurt to be lucky. And it's just one of the many reasons dating a guy with a big nose could lead to a happy marriage where you want for nothing.

4. He won't get you sick.

It turns out, a big nose protects against bacteria, allergens, and infections better.

According to a study from the University of Iowa, people with big noses inhale almost seven percent fewer pollutants than smaller ones. That means he's less likely to infect you with a disease, cold, flu, or anything that could make you ill.

Who knew your boyfriend could be your best barrier against the sniffles?

5. He has a crazy libido.

While there's no proof that a big nose means a big package, big noses are linked to high testosterone and virility, according to research published in the journal Evolution and Human Behaviour.

Manliness and a lively libido? Yes, please!

If you're still not convinced that men with big noses make the best husbands, maybe you're setting your standards way too high. Instead, maybe give him a chance. You never know how it could benefit you.

Michelle Toglia is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Bustle.