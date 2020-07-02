Must-Watch Wedding Video: Two Brides, One Groom, And An All Out War

And you thought YOUR wedding day was bad?

By Kiri Blakeley

So, what do you get when you have one unfaithful groom, one pregnant mistress dressed up in a wedding gown, and one seriously ticked off bride?

There's a few things that can totally destroy a wedding: A bad toast, drunken mothers-in-law, a groom that doesn't show up. And, oh yeah, a pregnant mistress who does show up. In a wedding gown, no less.

In 2013, this exact scenario apparently went down in China, where a couple were in the midst of getting married, when the guy's pregnant chick on the side suddenly made herself known and attacked the bride.

Cue the little filmed gem that was caught on tape.

And, oh man, this will make your own wedding seem so tame and boring. The scorned mistress apparently showed up at the wedding and began throwing punches!

The video, allegedly filmed in China, shows a couple who were in the midst of their wedding ceremony when the groom's scorned (and pregnant) mistress appeared in a wedding gown and started attacking the bride.

Soon enough, the bride, the mistress and the groom were all swinging punches at each other. And then even some of the wedding guests jumped into the fray. (I'm sorry, I didn't realize we were on Maury.)

Since the dialogue was in Chinese, we'll have to rely on translations to know what went down, but reportedly it went something like this:

Bride: You didn't have an abortion while you could and now you come here with your big stomach. How do I know whose kid it is? Are you trying to coerce us into buying you a house? Can we afford it?

Mistress: Arrghhhh!!!!

The bride and the faux-bride then grapple and occasionally throw punches at the frisky groom. Ladies, it is really not worth losing your dignity over some stupid guy who clearly has no respect for you.

And to the bride, is this really the guy you want to marry? I mean, I know women in China have it tough, but do you think marriage to this dude will make things any easier? I suspect this won't be the last pregnant woman who shows up.

There was some speculation that the whole thing was actually staged, but to what purpose that would be for, I don't know. Also, the footage is so blurry that it's hard to believe it would have been planned beforehand. Still, caveat viewer.

In my opinion, I think the women should have teamed up to tackle the philandering guy, not each other, but women can be like that. And I imagine that in China, where women are, sadly, considered "old and unwanted" in their mid-20s, it's imperative to snag a husband, even if he's one not worth snagging.

I can't imagine what happened on that honeymoon, but I hope someone remembered to bring a camera!

