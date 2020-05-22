Wife Breastfeeds Husband To Help With His Erectile Dysfunction Problem

TLC's 'Strange Sex' series took on an Ohio couple's obsession with a certain titillating fetish.

When TLC's 'Strange Sex' found a 34-year-old man who breastfeeds from his wife to help his ED problem, the show latched on like a newborn.

Jeff and Michelle, who wish to have their last names withheld, have been incorporating breastfeeding into their sexual routine since a few months after the birth of their first child.

The girl, now age 2, has stopped breastfeeding, but Michelle, 27, is now producing milk for the couple's 8-month-old son.

Jeff drinks his wife’s milk “straight from the source.” Not only do both partners find the process intensely erotic, but Jeff also says that it significantly alleviates his symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

The children have always received first priority when it comes to Michelle’s milk supply, Jeff noted.

The couple will be featured on the season 3 premiere of ‘Strange Sex.’ However, when Jeff and Michelle first submitted an application, they were hoping to be featured for a different fetish: vampirism.

Vampirism is “exactly what it sounds like,” Jeff said, though he added, “I do not need blood for sustenance.”

For Michelle and Jeff, vampirism is by no means a gory experience. The bites Jeff would give Michelle would “essentially be like a scraped knee,” with minimal amounts of blood.

The vampirism alleviated his ED symptoms “somewhat,” Jeff said, but the two practiced it fairly infrequently, partially due to the risk of scarring.

When Michelle began breastfeeding, the vampirism had to stop, since her breasts had been the target of choice for Jeff’s bites. Then, the two got the idea to experiment with Jeff breastfeeding. They thought of it as a natural transition.

TLC had rejected Michelle and Jeff’s first application, Jeff said, but when the couple reapplied, this time mentioning the breastfeeding, TLC welcomed them on to the show.

Jeff wanted to appear on the show so he could encourage men who may be suffering from ED to experiment and try new things with their partners.

He feels that these men may discover something that helps them the same way that breastfeeding helps him.

Jeff noted that his ED symptoms have not been completely cured. “[ED] has still reared its ugly head, no pun intended,” he said.

Nevertheless, he maintained that breastfeeding makes his symptoms far less severe, and has improved his sex life immensely.

Even so, it’s no big deal if his wife stops producing milk.

“We’ll just go back to vampirism,” he said.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

UPDATE: This story has been modified to include the ages of Jeff and Michelle, as well as a sentence clarifying that Jeff does not take milk away from his children.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 12, 2012 and was updated with the latest information.

This article was originally published at Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.