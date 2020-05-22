Mom Urges 14-Year-Old Daughter To Get Breast Implants

Photo: kravik93 / Shutterstock
Mom Urges 14-Year-Old Daughter To Get Breast Implants
Partner

Britney Marshall, a 14-year-old from England, is the only girl in her family without breast implants

Bras, braces, makeup are all rites of passage for many teen girls. But if you're a member of the Marshall family, so are boob jobs.

Britney Marshall, a 14-year-old from Nottinghamshire, England, is the youngest girl of the Marshall family and the only one without breast implants. 

Her mother, Chantal Marshall, told the Sun, "Britney is going through a funny phase at the moment and saying she doesn’t want to get her boobs done."

RELATED: 8 Things That Can Go Terribly Wrong With A Boob Job

And Marshall really wishes she would, telling the Sun:

"At the moment she doesn’t really have what I would say are boobs — but I’d like her to follow in her sisters’ footsteps... I really love the fake look of my girls and I know Britney will go that way when she’s a bit older."

Chantal and her four other daughters collectively own £50,000 worth of fake breasts, with sizes ranging from 32DD (21-year-old Ripley) to 34HH (27-year-old Terri).

But Britney's au naturel... for now. The "brainy" one of the family, Britney told the Sun, "Maybe I’ll decide to get them too and start saving in a few years. But for now I want to focus on my school work."

TRENDING NOW on YourTango

The Weird Sensory Symptom That Means You Might Have Coronavirus
20 Photos Of Young Kim Kardashian 'Before Plastic Surgery'
Jay-Z Finally Explained Why He Cheated On Beyonce
The Blood Type That's Most Susceptible To Coronavirus

RELATED: New Details About The Woman Who Died During A Botched Breast Enlargement Surgery — And The 'Angel Of Death' Who Might Be Responsible For Her Murder

That crazy girl. For what it's worth, it seems Britney's brothers provide an alternative perspective on the matter. According to the Daily Mail, Chantal Marshall admitted, "Some of my sons think we’re crazy... They keep telling Britney she should be different."

The desire for breast implants isn't a new or surprising phenomenon, particularly in England.

Last summer, a poll of 8,000 American and British women found that 35 percent of American women "loved their boobs" while only 20 percent of U.K. respondents felt the same way. But a mom encouraging her uninterested daughter to get breast implants?

We've got to imagine (and hope?) that's a rarer occurrence.

RELATED: Watch This Lady Play An Entire Mozart Symphony With Her...Boobs

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter

Let's make this a regular thing!


Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 5, 2012 and was updated with the latest information.

This article was originally published at Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Author
Partner