Mom Urges 14-Year-Old Daughter To Get Breast Implants

Britney Marshall, a 14-year-old from England, is the only girl in her family without breast implants

Bras, braces, makeup are all rites of passage for many teen girls. But if you're a member of the Marshall family, so are boob jobs.

Britney Marshall, a 14-year-old from Nottinghamshire, England, is the youngest girl of the Marshall family and the only one without breast implants.

Her mother, Chantal Marshall, told the Sun, "Britney is going through a funny phase at the moment and saying she doesn’t want to get her boobs done."

And Marshall really wishes she would, telling the Sun:

"At the moment she doesn’t really have what I would say are boobs — but I’d like her to follow in her sisters’ footsteps... I really love the fake look of my girls and I know Britney will go that way when she’s a bit older."

Chantal and her four other daughters collectively own £50,000 worth of fake breasts, with sizes ranging from 32DD (21-year-old Ripley) to 34HH (27-year-old Terri).

But Britney's au naturel... for now. The "brainy" one of the family, Britney told the Sun, "Maybe I’ll decide to get them too and start saving in a few years. But for now I want to focus on my school work."

That crazy girl. For what it's worth, it seems Britney's brothers provide an alternative perspective on the matter. According to the Daily Mail, Chantal Marshall admitted, "Some of my sons think we’re crazy... They keep telling Britney she should be different."

The desire for breast implants isn't a new or surprising phenomenon, particularly in England.

Last summer, a poll of 8,000 American and British women found that 35 percent of American women "loved their boobs" while only 20 percent of U.K. respondents felt the same way. But a mom encouraging her uninterested daughter to get breast implants?

We've got to imagine (and hope?) that's a rarer occurrence.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!



Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 5, 2012 and was updated with the latest information.

This article was originally published at Huffington Post. Reprinted with permission from the author.