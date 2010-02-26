Carly Simon Reveals Who The Song 'You're So Vain' Is About

Shocker: It's not who you think!

Admit it, ladies: You, too, have sung these lyrics with a particular gentleman in mind. You're so vain. You probably think this song is about you. You're so vain. I'll bet you think this song is about you. Don't you? Don't you?

Ahhh... such poetic truth in those lines, the beauty of which always stemming from the fact it was a song for the "everywoman" about the "everyman" in her life. But now the gavotting, apricot-scarf-wearing man has been revealed.

No. It is not actor Warren Beatty. Nor is it Mick Jagger or ex-husband James Taylor. In fact, it's not even a former lover of Ms. Simon at all.

In fact, according to a rather creepy backwards-whispered "David" — as incorporated into a re-recorded version of the 1972 hit on her latest album 'Never Been Gone', released in the UK next week — it's Simon's former Elektra boss David Geffen. Supposedly, the singer resented the record exec for the attention he lavished on Elektra/Asylum label-mate Joni Mitchell. So there you go. Although, we suppose the only way of really knowing if the riddle of 'You're So Vain' has been solved is if somewhere David Geffen is reading this and thinking: "well, obviously."

Now that we know the specifics behind the song, is it ruined? Hopefully not, but let's give it a whirl: Wherever you are, sing along with us...

You walked into the party

Like you were walking onto a yacht

Your hat strategically dipped below one eye

Your scarf it was apricot

You had one eye in the mirror

As you watched yourself gavotte

And all the girls dreamed that they'd be your partner

They'd be your partner, and....

Elizabeth Cullen is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 26, 2010 and was updated with the latest information.