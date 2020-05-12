Sicilian Man Attempts To Get Back In Jail To Escape Being Home With 'Nagging Wife'

A Sicilian man tries to got back to jail to escape fights with his wife.

Have you ever been in a relationship situation in which jail would be preferable to seeing your partner? Turns out, some people would rather do some pretty extreme things than ever have to deal with their significant other again.

And one case out of Italy had people scratching their heads.

Take Santo Gambino for instance, who would rather have served a prison sentence than to have to spend time with his spouse.

Gambino, a convict in Sicily, had decided that he'd rather remain in prison than remain under house arrest with his wife. Dramatic much?

In March 2009, Gambino was arrested and put in jail for illegally dumping toxic waste materials and, due to overcrowded prisons in the boot-shaped nation, was later released to house arrest in Villabate, right outside Sicily's capital of Palermo.

But, in Gambino's opinion, being released from the pokey did not make him a free man at all. It didn't take Gambino long to trudge back to the police precinct and ask to be re-incarcerated. Yes, really!

And what could have possibly been his reasoning to want to go back to jail? Because we're coming up pretty short as to why a person who was released from prison would ever want to willingly go back.

Evidently, Gambino's reason was that spending time with Mrs. Gambino was worse than whatever rock-busting he was doing in the clink.

Gambino had said that he wanted to get away from the arguments he was having with his wife, and also wanted to escape her "non-stop nagging." (Because we know all wives nag their husbands to the brink of insanity, right? Psych.)

However, the legal system wasn't having any of Gambino's whining. They were not amenable to his position.

In fact, they not only charged him with the violation of the conditions of his sentencing, but the police actually sent him home to apologize and "try to get along with" his wife. Imagine having to apologize to your partner under the law?

It was reportedly not a one-way street as Gambino's wife claimed that he wasn't pulling his weight and paying for their two children.

It shouldn't come as a terrible surprise that Gambino was having a hard time finding gainful employment, seeing as he appeared to be more concerned with polluting the Earth than finding an actual job and, you know, contributing something useful to society.

Then again, I seem to recall a guy or two from Sicily with the last name of Gambino who made it in the waste disposal business.

Anyway, good luck to the Gambinos. We're really hoping those crazy kids have been able to work things out.

Tom Miller is a writer and performer based in New York. He's been the general manager and coordinating video producer at YourTango for 12 years. His side-chick is acting and improvised comedy.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on November 3, 2009 and was updated with the latest information.