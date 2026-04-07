3 Zodiac Signs Are Tested By The Universe On April 8, 2026

On April 8, 2026, three zodiac signs are being tested by the universe. Everything feels like a test these days, but the beauty of it all is that no matter what, we keep rising above it.

Mars aligns with Uranus on Wednesday, and we see that change is necessary. This energy presents a few astrological signs with new ideas that don't automatically fit into our everyday schedules. We may first balk over what we need to do to implement this change, but eventually we get it. Tests, for us, are here only to be used as stepping stones.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

When Mars aligns with Uranus on April 8, you watch something on TV that triggers you through its subject matter. Before you know it, you feel rage and anger. That's when you stop, look around, and realize that you're being tested by the universe.

Advertisement

What a relief, Cancer, to know that you don't have to take everything so seriously. Many things we see on TV are there for one purpose: to rage-bait you into reaction. Don't fall for it.

Once you understand this, you don't go back. Phew! You almost got involved in something that was only there to test you and your patience. You saw it and caught it before it made you crazy. Now, you carry on. Good for you! You passed this test with flying colors.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For a moment there, you almost got yourself into an emotional battle that both you and the other party believed to be worth ending a friendship over. Wow, so it's come down to that.

The truth is, when Mars aligns with Uranus, feeling tested is just par for the course. You can have a heated conversation and still remain friends. Just acknowledge ahead of time that this is just a conversation, not a war.

We can't help but feel the division that is being force-fed to us by social media. Yet, we don't have to buy into all of it, and definitely not enough to end friendships. So, Scorpio, state your peace and keep your head up on Wednesday. It's not worth losing a friend over.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You need to have the last word, Aquarius, but this doesn't always work for you. You don't even realize that you need this, but your sense of justice is so strong that you don't want the other person to think they're getting away with anything. The alignment of Mars and Uranus on Wednesday is guiding you to avoid engaging in social media battles. Who needs 'em? Definitely not you.

Is there really a point in out-talking someone you've never met, nor will you ever meet, in a forum on some social site? This is your test from the universe, and if you want to pass it, the best thing to do is walk away. Don't engage in social media arguments. It's never worth it.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.