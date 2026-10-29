Only A Few Lucky Zodiac Signs Are Having Good Horoscopes On Friday, October 30

Good horoscopes are in store for five zodiac signs on October 30, 2026. Jupiter in Leo is speaking to the Moon and Venus, creating a soft energy that helps you truly enjoy the time spent with family and friends.

Leo

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You're getting things in order on Friday. It's about time! This Cancer Moon is doing a lot of great things for you on October 30, Leo. It's helping you decide what you don't need. Even though saying goodbye is hard, you're feeling pretty positive about the changes.

Jupiter in your sign is giving you back the confidence you lost during a tough time. That makes it so much easier to let go. You feel more like your old self and that is a good thing! By the end of the day, I don't see much weighing you down.

Libra

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Venus helps you to prioritize what matters in your life. It speaks to the Moon in Cancer on Friday, giving you some insight into what you need to do to get promoted at your job. You have a gut feeling that there's an amazing opportunity coming up. No one is really talking about it, but don't worry. Your intuition is usually ahead of the curve, so listen to your gut.

Then there's Jupiter in Leo talking to the Moon and Venus. Jupiter reminds you to stay in touch with people. Some are truly your friends at work and those relationships can give you the support you need. Coworkers offer advice freely and genuinely. Listen on October 30, Libra. It will be very good for you.

Aries

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Life has been good to you lately, Aries, and a situation involving a romantic situation is looking promising too. You're filled with so much joy and warmth on October 30 that you might feel like doing something creative that lets you get your imagination flowing.

You might not realize how much you need a break from thinking or problem-solving until you actually let your mind rest. That might not last long, though, because with Venus retrograde in Libra, you may review a partnership or some type of arrangement. Some changes involving business or work might come up for you to consider. Make sure you think things through before making any big decisions.

Cancer

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Wow, Cancer, you're busy the moment the Moon enters your sign on Friday. Its conversation with Jupiter in Leo means you've got your eye on a financial situation. You can relax. It's nothing bad. What you put time into on October 30 actually has some serious potential to grow into revenue for you later. That's a win.

The Moon also speaks to Venus about money. This means that you're feeling a little concerned about your productivity, but you know what? It's a good reminder to stay alert and not slack when you have the chance to earn a bit more. You're actually in a great position to better yourself. Your heart is 100% in it. Get going!

Capricorn

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Relationships are looking pretty positive for you on Friday, Capricorn. The Moon is moving you closer to someone. Is that you catching feelings? This is a wonderful season for you to build a partnership or to pursue one so put yourself out there. I see an opportunity popping up very soon.

With Venus entering the chat, you're likely to meet someone you once ran into at work. Maybe an old boss reaches out or you have an old coworker come back into your life. They are there to help you out in some way, so let 'em. Then, there's Jupiter in Leo. Wow, you might get a gift from someone very generous. Don't feel bad about accepting something super expensive. Just say thank you!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.