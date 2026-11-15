People Who Follow Pretty Much Every Health Craze They Hear About Usually Have 5 Defining Traits

Some people are much more susceptible to health fads and the promises of influencers and gurus, and will try just about any new trend, regardless of what doctors say. They usually share specific traits that make them more likely to follow every health craze they hear about.

People who are ready to try every new health fad usually share these traits:

1. They believe in prevention and starting their health journey young

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Gen Z especially is getting into health and prevention, and that's a really good thing. What's not so great is that the bulk of their information is coming from social media rather than the medical community.

They buy a wide range of products to improve any health concerns they have and to prevent problems as they get older. They might put certain powders in their drinks or have and use several different skin products throughout their day. They do this because they want to better themselves and are willing to try every option to do so.

A University of Chicago study found that nonmedical influencers are misleading a lot of young people when it comes to their health, and it's all in the name of making money. Senior author Christopher Roxbury, MD, explained, “There is high-quality and factual information out there on social media platforms such as TikTok, but it may be very difficult to distinguish this from information disseminated by influencers that can actually be harmful.”

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2. They have a particular condition that they are insecure about

Health trends often convince people that something completely normal, like acne, is a problem. It can cause them to feel insecure or anxious about it and go out looking for solutions to fix it.

That insecurity can also make them reluctant to speak to an actual doctor or licensed health professional simply because they're embarrassed. It's a lot easier to seek a remedy for a problem they don't want to admit to having from behind a screen.

3. They are impulsive when it comes to spending money

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Wellness trend followers tend to buy products impulsively. If it claims it will help grow their hair fast or whiten their teeth overnight, they might not be able to resist the allure and click buy before doing any proper research.

These purchases are usually unplanned and harmless. They may become influenced by other people or a sale they can’t miss out on. The risk is in buying supplements and products that aren't properly vetted. That's actually the opposite of being healthy.

4. They can get bored easily and move on to something new

Along with being impulsive, they may get obsessive about a particular fad and go all in, only to get bored and suddenly move on to something new. They may have every piece of CrossFit equipment in their garage and suddenly never touch any of it.

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This can lead to overconsumption and waste. Not only is this cycle harmful to their budget, but also to the environment.

5. They are impatient and want results fast

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People who follow health crazes are usually impatient and looking for a quick fix. They may invest their money in a product they saw online that claims to give fast results. But in reality, it might not work as quickly, or at all.

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The quick fix might only mask the problem and not improve it. Being impatient and buying a product that might help with a health concern can bring them comfort, but it might not last for long.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.