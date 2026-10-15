People Who Struggle To Turn Their Brain Off Usually Have 6 Repetitive Hobbies That Quiet The Noise

Some people have brains that just don't let them relax, and they need to find a way to quiet all that noise. That's where repetitive hobbies come in.

In some cases, these hobbies keep your hands busy, letting your brain focus on something other than what you might be worried about. Picking up a new hobby is also just good for your well-being, so you're really doing double duty when it comes to self-care.

Advertisement

Repetitive hobbies for people who need to quiet the noise of a stressed mind:

1. Crocheting

Maria Galutva | Shutterstock

Knitting, stitching, and sewing can seem a little intimidating, especially if you’ve never done them before or don’t have someone to teach you. However, trust me from experience, these are some of the best ways to wind down and turn your brain off.

Advertisement

It’s all about repetitive patterns. You can find different stitches that you like and get into a good flow, and boom, five hours have just passed. You can do this while talking to friends, listening to music, or simply enjoying the silence. And as a bonus, you now have a super cute beanie for winter!

2. Solitaire

Probably the most common and well-known card game there is, solitaire has truly stood the test of time. You don’t even need a deck of cards to play anymore, since there are apps you can get right on your phone.

You don’t need anyone else to play with you, and the rules are structured and familiar, making it a great way to give your brain something to focus on.

Advertisement

Whether you already know how to play or not, trust me when I say you can pick it up pretty easily. It’s a great way to put your mind somewhere else for a while.

3. Coloring

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Now, I'm sure you assumed some variation of coloring, painting, or drawing was going to be somewhere on this list. But stick with me. I know art can sometimes make your brain even busier, especially if you’re a perfectionist. And let’s be real, if you’re only doing this as a hobby, we’re probably not going to be creating picture-perfect paintings every time we pick up that brush.

Advertisement

No, what I mean here is coloring books! Yes, like the ones you used as a little kid or maybe give your own kids now. I think you’d be surprised by how satisfying it can be to color in a book. They even make coloring books specifically for adults now, and you can buy fill-in kits, too. If you love to color but struggle with the creative side, this is a great fit.

4. Yoga

My personal favorite on this list! Yoga has long been a go-to way to calm your mind. It’s all about bringing your mind and body together and finding harmony, so it makes sense that it can help quiet all that unnecessary noise.

It’s a great hobby to pick up and start whenever you want, whether that’s at a local studio or just in your own home. Setting aside time for yourself and your practice can help improve your mental health while benefiting your physical health, too.

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve tried it before and couldn't get into it. Well, good thing there are dozens of different practices to try out. From more traditional practices to styles that focus more on lifting and cardio, there’s a lot to explore. Maybe try out a different practice or maybe a new studio, see if you like it more, and keep on exploring.

5. Bedazzling

The trend that has taken over the internet is a nod to the 80s and it's actually really good for your mental health. Sometimes, you might also hear it called diamond art. This is where you purchase little rhinestones and use a tweezer-like tool to stick them onto pretty much whatever you want.

Often, you can buy kits that come with pictures to stick rhinestones onto, kind of like paint-by-numbers (bonus hobby!). However, you can also just bedazzle whatever you’d like. I’ve seen wallets, laptops, toothbrushes, phone cases, lipsticks, literally anything you can think of!

6. Baking

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Last but not least, baking. Now, I am of the opinion that baking and cooking are two very different activities. For many people, one can be a stressful and expensive chore. The other is literally just following instructions, like building a LEGO set, only messier and edible. Anyone can follow instructions and make something delicious. However, I am not of the opinion that anyone can cook, so don’t confuse the two here.

Baking is a great way to ease your mind. All you need is a recipe, ingredients, and (most of the time) an oven. It gives you something to focus on, and you get a reward at the end, whatever sweet (or savory) treat you chose to bake!

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human-interest topics.