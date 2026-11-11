People Who Make It Past 65 Without Any Major Health Problems Say They Did 6 Specific Things Right

Most of us not only want to live as long as possible, but we also want to feel good and live a healthy life along the way. Genetics plays a big part in our health and longevity. If there is a history of major health problems in your family, you have a higher likelihood of developing those same issues in the future. Still, your fate isn't so simply signed and sealed. People who've made it past the age of 65 have usually done some specific things that help them live longer and feel their best.

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6 habits of people who made it past 65 without experiencing any major health problems:

1. Eating healthy foods they actually enjoy

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We're often reminded to do our best to eat plant-based foods and get enough protein in our diet. That can be easier said than done for people who don’t enjoy many types of food.

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People who've gotten to their 60s without health problems find a way to eat healthier, even if it means taking their time to try different things and figure out what foods they like and which items they'd rather pass on. Eating healthy food you actually enjoy makes it much more likely you'll stick to the habit instead of falling back to your old, unhealthy favorites.

2. Making exercise a regular part of their life

As people grow older and their bodies start to change, experts encourage them to keep moving their bodies more. The healthiest people often make their favorite type of workout a weekly or even daily habit.

This could mean something as simple as hiking or taking daily walks around the neighborhood. When you love a specific exercise routine, you're more likely to take exercising seriously and might even go above the recommended amount if you're comfortable doing so.

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3. Drinking alcohol in moderation (or not at all)

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It’s commonly known that drinking alcohol regularly can be harmful for your health. It can increase your risk of cancer and cause damage to your DNA.

People over 65 who want to continue living a healthy life understand the risks and may only drink alcohol occasionally or not at all. This is true for smoking and other substance use. It may be nice to have a drink or two during social gatherings, but it’s not worth the risk to their well-being.

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4. Forming and maintaining happy, healthy relationships

Relationships with other people can bring a lot of joy to our lives, but only if the relationship is healthy on both sides. Toxic relationships can increase stress and cause anxiety in one or both people, both of which can be extremely hard on your body.

Being in a secure connection with someone can reduce depression and increase feelings of fulfillment. People who want to live longer won’t stay in relationships that undermine their happiness because they know the extra stress may cause harm to their health in the long run.

5. Learning how to handle their stress

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Speaking of stress, older adults with no major health problems know how to handle it. Life will bring many challenges that can overwhelm people and cause burnout. Knowing how you handle stress best and not letting it boil over can help you live a longer life.

People who make it past mid-life still feeling their best have usually learned coping mechanisms that help them relieve their stress. They may cope by writing in a journal or talking to a trusted friend about whatever is going on. They don’t let their stress build up and make sure to let it go in a healthy way.

6. Finding a purpose in life

One reason many healthy people over 65 typically don’t have major health problems is that they’re happy and believe they've found their purpose in life. This sense of meaning beyond themselves helps them get through tough times and gives them hope, leading them to feel more satisfied than many who wander through life aimlessly do.

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They may not have done everything they wanted to do or met all their goals, but they are content with how far they’ve come and what they've accomplished so far.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.