People Who Can't Wait For Daylight Saving Time To End Usually Have 5 Actually Legitimate Reasons

Written on Oct 16, 2026

Legitimate Reasons Some People Can't Wait For Daylight Saving Time To End Bricolage / Shutterstock
Advertisement

Daylight saving time ends in less than three weeks. At 2:00 AM on Sunday, November, 2026, most people in the US will move their clocks back by one hour to 1:00 AM. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably looking forward to getting the extra hour of sleep. The truth of the matter is that there are actually several other benefits we get from standard time that people who would prefer to see daylight saving time stay permanently in place don't usually stop to think about.

Advertisement

5 reasons some people are absolutely ready for daylight saving time to be over

1. They want the extra hour of sleep

man sleeping in an extra hour when daylight saving time ends Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

One of the main reasons people look forward to the time change is sleeping in a little longer. When Daylight Saving Time starts, it causes us to lose an hour of sleep. The thought of getting that hour back can feel relieving, even if the reality is a bit complicated.

Advertisement

During the time change, most people don’t actually sleep another full hour. Instead, they may wake up at their usual time over the following days after the time change. But this is still the start of our bodies regulating our biological clock.

2. Standard time means better circadian alignment

You might not get more sleep the first night, but you will experience better sleep over time. Sleep research shows that Standard Time coordinates with our body’s circadian rhythm

As our mind and body adjust to the change, we will see positive shifts from within. This is because there is more daylight in the mornings. We'll find ourselves waking up easier and becoming more alert as we move through the winter.

RELATED: People Who Like When Time Falls Back Better Than When It Springs Forward Usually Have These 5 Rare Traits

Advertisement

3. Standard time protects heart health

woman who can't wait for daylight saving time to end for the sake of her heart health Jelena Danilovic from Getty Images via Canva

The extra hour and improved circadian rhythm during standard time might bring a few health benefits along with it. We know daylight saving time can negatively affect our sleep, but it can harm other areas of our health.

Research from Stanford Medicine shows lower occurrences of strokes when standard time is permanent. By switching back to standard time in the fall, we can better protect our heart health in the long term.

Advertisement

4. Daylight saving time causes social jet lag

Social jet lag happens when your biological clock and your daily schedule aren't aligned with one another. It can cause problems in everything from your energy levels to your eating habits.

It can be caused by slight changes to your sleep schedule or by daylight saving time. Since standard time is better for our circadian rhythm, it would bring an end to the chronic lag. It will help more people with social jet lag sleep better and feel more energized throughout the day.

RELATED: 6 Ways Daylight Saving Time Can Actually Make You Sick, According To Research

5. They feel more productive in the mornings

woman who is more productive in the morning after daylight saving time ends shapecharge from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Advertisement

The end of daylight saving time has been linked to increased productivity. Research from the University of Oregon found that the time change can affect workers' productivity. 

More for You:
People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Stable Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation
What The Age Of Your First Period Reveals About You
15 Ways Women's Bodies Change As We Age (That Are Nothing To Be Ashamed Of)
People Whose Brains Can't Slow Down Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

During the spring, when the time moves forward one hour, productivity is negatively affected for weeks. When the time changes again in the fall, productivity increases. The boost is believed to come from workers getting more sleep. It shows that better sleep can play an important role in workplace performance and output.

RELATED: People Who Hate Daylight Saving Time Almost Always Have These Highly Intelligent Personality Traits

Advertisement

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.

Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Want Healthier Brains As They Age Usually Avoid 9 Everyday Things, Says Neurologist
People Who Wish Daylight Saving Time Would Never End Almost Always Have 8 Legit Reasons
People Who Love Sharing Cute & Funny Animal Videos Are Actually Doing You A Favor In 7 Specific Ways
Loading...