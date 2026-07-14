6 Things People Did On An Average Friday Night In The 90s That Genuinely Protected Their Mental Health

While the things people did on an average Friday night in the 1990s seem simple, most people didn't realize at the time how they were genuinely protecting their mental health.

The 1990s were an easier time in some ways. It was before the explosion of technology. Landline phones were essential and the internet barely existed. People took things much slower back then and were focused on meeting friends in person to have fun and connect. While mental health wasn't really talked about, it's those Friday nights of youth that people remember most, and it had quite a bit impact.

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Things people did in the 1990s on an average Friday night that protected their mental health

1. Went to the mall to socialize

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Shopping malls used to be the place that everyone went, especially teens looking to get out of the house and hang out with friends. On a Friday night, the mall would be packed with groups of young people, shopping and eating at the food court.

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While teens and kids today might spend their weekends in, being a mallrat in the 90s was just part of growing up. It's where you went to meet up and talk, and get some time away from potentially strict parents.

Though they might not have realized it at the time, spending Friday nights around other people at the mall went a long way toward protecting mental health. Research shows that so-called "third spaces," like malls, are perfect for making people feel less lonely and improving well-being overall.

2. Rented movies from the video store

Before movies were available on streaming, people would rent VHS tapes from the local video store. They'd gather a group of friends and walk or drive over, choosing from a vast selection of films they would watch later that night.

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Of course, video stores like Blockbuster no longer exist, but on Friday nights, teens would line out the door to pick up a copy of the latest released movie before anyone else. People would sometimes even rent a few at a time, usually for larger gatherings or even sleepovers with friends.

3. Danced at the club

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In the 1990s, the club scene was a place where everyone could go to have fun. Especially for teens and kids who didn't fit into "normal" society, they felt welcome, like they had somewhere to be themselves.

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You would be hard-pressed to find anyone standing still or refusing to join in on moving their bodies. People weren't afraid to let loose, and clubs offered a place to connect with all sorts of people over loud music and vibes.

Nowadays, clubbing isn't really a thing. With technology causing people to be on their phones most of the time, they aren't able to create that same type of connection with others. People don't want to make a "fool" of themselves dancing.

4. Drove around aimlessly

The average Friday night in the 1990s could consist of simply driving around with friends as passengers, seeing what everyone else was up to and seeing where night took you. From driving to an unknown location to meeting in the Taco Bell parking lot, a drive in the car was a bonding experience.

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Without GPS or phones, driving around meant doing so blindly. There wasn't always a plan, but there certainly were pleasant surprises. Unlike today, where gas is too expensive, teenagers will likely never know the feeling of freedom like this.

5. Watched TV shows with specific broadcast times

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Back in the 1990s and even before, people had to actually carve out time in their day to catch the latest episode of their favorite TV show. Programs aired at certain times, so if you missed it, you had nothing to talk about the next day or week at school or work.

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There was a sense of routine and consistency that these showtimes offered that don't exist today. For young adults in this time, you were at the mercy of whatever was on cable or having to revert to old VHS tapes for entertainment.

It was a big deal to catch your show on time, and watching it with friends or talking about it with people the next day made it even more fun.

6. Played video games with friends

Video games were a huge part of bonding in the 1990s, so much so that people would revolve their entire Friday night around them. There was no online multiplayer. Instead, people gathered their friends and played games on one console.

Between blowing in the cartridge when it wouldn't load or waiting excitedly for your turn on the controller, this shared activity was a great bonding experience. Plus, it also meant developing problem-solving skills. There was no internet to look up how to beat a level, you just had to keep trying.

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Video games are obviously still around today, but much of the communication with others is online. Even if you're on a headset with others, you're still physically alone when playing. And that's something people today will probably never experience again.

Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, astrology, and human interest topics.