People Who Need Physical Activity To Quiet A Busy Mind Usually Become Obsessed With One Of These 7 Hobbies

People who use physical activity to clear their heads are on to something. A study found that being active can improve mental health and overall well-being.

From depression to anxiety, the endorphins released when you're getting your heart rate up are scientifically proven to help quiet a busy mind. If you have any of these hobbies, you likely feel the same way.

People who can't stop thinking love these hobbies that work up a sweat and calm their racing minds:

1. They run outside and constantly switch up their routes

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Have you heard of a runner's high? Running releases endorphins and serotonin. These chemicals boost our mood and make us feel like we’re on top of the world. There are so many benefits to going on an afternoon run.

Running isn’t only for boosting serotonin. It also enhances focus and memory, which can help with productivity. Plus, it helps regulate cortisol, aka the stress hormone. Instead, your brain releases norepinephrine, which helps you handle tension well.

People who obsessively adopt the hobby don't just run the same route or stick to a treadmill. That's way too boring for someone who has a busy mind. They enjoy plotting new routes and will even drive to parks or neighborhoods to test out different hills and scenery. It makes things much more fun.

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2. They lift heavy things

I love lifting weights. I try to do it in the early morning before work. It gives me an energy boost and makes me feel productive. I’ve already crossed something off my to-do list, so the rest of the day will be a breeze. I know this hobby isn’t for everyone, but it helps me work through the day. Again, those endorphins go a long way.

This exercise isn’t just about lifting weights. It’s also a way to lift our moods. Like running, it reduces anxiety and depression. It also boosts our confidence, since working out improves our self-esteem. Plus, it can help prevent physical injuries by building strong muscles and a strong core. I know I agree because I feel a million bucks after a good gym session.

3. They dance as exercise

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Running and lifting aren’t your speed? No problem. You may not realize how much dancing boosts your cardio and clears your mind. Why do you think barre has become so popular? Same with all those adult dance classes.

And you don't have to spend any money to do it either. Putting on music to dance in the kitchen while you cook is just as good for you. A study found that dancing supports neuroplasticity. This is a fancy way of saying it helps our brains adapt and keeps our minds strong as we age.

Plus, dancing releases inhibitions. When you go out with friends and dance together, it feels like nothing else matters. Movement clears your mind, and doing something you genuinely love makes it that much better.

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4. They learn how to rock climb and work up to actually doing the real thing

I have a friend who loves going to the climbing gym. I had never heard of it before he started going. Of course, I was familiar with the rock walls I scaled as a kid, but this was different. The courses are complex and require thinking and focus. It’s the perfect way to tune out the world and focus on a specific task instead.

While getting out in nature and climbing is great, it’s not realistic for everyone. Climbing gyms give you the same mental and emotional clarity as scaling a cliff. Indoor climbing offers a more consistent environment, which can make it easier to learn and work up to the real thing.

5. They bike ride, and if an errand or work is close enough, they cycle there

Growing up, you couldn’t keep me off my bike. If I fell off, I’d get up again and keep going. As an adult, I’m irrationally scared of getting back on a bicycle. I wish I didn’t have this weird fear because riding has so many benefits. To stay safe, you have to focus on the task at hand. You can’t be caught up in the stress of the world around you. It clears your mind when you need it most.

Plus, it’s an aerobic exercise that helps keep you fit. If you’re stressed about some stubborn weight, cycling can help you lose it. However, weight loss is just an added benefit. What matters most is how it clears your head.

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6. They take short walks outside

Being in nature calms us. Even 20 or 30 minutes of walking outside can boost your mood. A study found that a 20-minute walk connects you with nature and relieves stress. It helps you feel grounded. People who use movement to clear their minds might take these short walks outside whenever they need to release stress. From walking on their lunch break to taking the dog out when stressed, these little walks go a long way.

Spending time outside also boosts vitamin D, which supports bone health and our immune system. It's not only relaxing, but it can also benefit our health by getting us out in the sunshine.

7. They plan weekly hiking trips and even hiking vacations

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Like walking, hiking helps clear our minds by spending time outdoors. However, hiking is a bit more physically demanding than a simple walk. It often takes hours to hike up a hill or on a nature trail. This requires more time and energy than a walk around the block. People who get really into hiking may use it to quiet their busy minds. Once they’re on that trail, their worries vanish. They’re not thinking about checking their email or calling someone back.

Spending 90 minutes outdoors helps the part of the brain that makes us worry and repeat negative thoughts. Next time you feel like you’re spiraling, take a page out of their book and hit the nature trail.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.