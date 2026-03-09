‘Dumbfounded’ Working Man Breaks Down After His Friends Explain The Reason They Never Invite Him Out

A working man admitted he felt quite isolated and confused after realizing why his friends were no longer including him in their outings. Apparently, falling on hard times was enough of a reason for his friends to ostracize him.

In a TikTok video, Andrey Borul recounted how devastated he was to learn exactly how his friends viewed him following struggles that he and his wife were having with their finances. The harsh reality opened up a conversation not only about money but also about how friends can still be supportive of each other even when one is experiencing financial turmoil.

A working man broke down after his friends said they don't invite him out because he's 'poor.'

"I've been working to death trying to prove someone's comments about me that hit really hard," Borul began in his video. "So, we were at a party, and a really close friend tells my wife, 'Well, your husband can't afford that. You guys are way too poor.'"

Borul recalled that his wife tried to brush off his friend's comment, but his friend doubled down and admitted that their financial situation was the main reason they were no longer being invited to hang out. Borul was "dumbfounded" by this revelation, especially because at every party he's gone to for his friends, he and his wife have always tried to buy a present.

The reason for Borul's financial situation was that he found himself in the hospital for two weeks, which completely wiped him and his wife out in terms of money. It was a serious medical emergency, and Borul has now been forced to work almost 20-hour days to try to recover.

The man admitted that he feels so 'alone.'

"After our bills are paid, I have so little for entertainment," Borul confessed. "I've been working myself non-stop trying to dig ourselves out of this financial hole because I ended up in the hospital, almost dying from an infection."

Borul added, "Being poor sucks, and that's why I'm actually working so hard. I feel so alone. We haven't been invited for three months anywhere. My wife is struggling with this, too. I see that in her."

In the comments section, people were adamant that Borul's problem was never money; it was having uncaring and inconsiderate friends who just didn't understand or even try to understand what he and his wife were going through. Whether it's medical debt or just the financial strain of keeping up with the cost of living, many people are in similar situations where they don't think they can afford their friendships.

Most people feel the financial strain of trying to keep up with their social lives.

In a survey conducted by The Friendship Tab and Ally Financial, three out of five adults admitted that social spending affects their financial goals, yet 69% still prioritize in-person connection with friends at least weekly. But an estimated 44% of Gen Z and millennials have skipped major social events due to cost, with 1 in 4 saying their social spending makes it difficult to build savings.

Despite the fact that so many people feel they can't really have a social life when they're experiencing financial turmoil, that doesn't always have to be the case. Money is already a taboo topic, but being able to openly discuss finances with your friends can open up conversations about what hangouts have to look like until you're able to get back on your feet.

Social events don't have to be dinner, clubbing, going to bars, or doing anything that means you have to spend an obscene amount of money. It could be just going over to someone's house, maybe cooking dinner together, and watching a movie while you catch up. It could be having a picnic in the park or researching low-budget activities in your city. It doesn’t mean you have to isolate from your friends or that your friends should suddenly stop inviting you to things because of your financial situation.

