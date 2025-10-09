Worker Told To 'Just Be Grateful' To Have A Job In This Economy After Being Denied A Raise

A worker turned to Reddit to express his frustration after he said he was denied a raise despite doing the job of three employees. He said his dedication and effort aren't acknowledged, and his boss is the biggest source of his dissatisfaction.

To make matters worse, his boss actually told him that he should “just be grateful to even have a job in this economy.” Now, he's wondering why he even tries to be a good employee if it doesn't come with any benefit.

A worker said he was told to 'just be grateful' to have a job in this economy after being denied a raise.

In his Reddit post, he explained that he's been at his job for four years and, since last year, he's been doing the work of three people because two of his co-workers quit. Although he is overworked, the company has made no moves to hire replacements, likely because he's been doing such a good job.

"I pick up shifts, stay late, cover emergencies all without complaint. Finally built up the courage to ask for a raise. My boss looked me dead in the eye and said I should 'just be grateful to even have a job in this economy,'" he recalled. To make matters worse, his boss is constantly bragging about buying a new car and all the vacations he has taken.

The worker said he is now angry and unmotivated.

After being denied the raise and talked down to, he was incredibly angry. He wrote, "Feels like no matter how much you give, it’s never enough."

Sadly, the current job market has created a situation where employers do feel empowered by the fact that employees are holding onto their jobs with both hands. No one can afford to quit when there is so much uncertainty when it comes to finding something better.

When employees pour their heart and soul into their job, only to be paid little in return, that level of unappreciation takes a toll. According to a 2025 survey by the learning platform Moodle, burnout is at an all-time high among employers, with 81% of 18-24 year olds and 83% of 25-34 year olds reporting high levels of stress directly linked to feelings of being overworked.

You'd think the solution would be simple. Find another job, but research from Resume Now found that 60% of workers feel trapped in their current roles due to financial concerns and the uncertainty of the job market.

Most employees don't think they're getting paid enough at work.

According to the Pew Research Center, Americans are growing increasingly dissatisfied with their pay. Of the 30% who said their pay left much to be desired, 80% admitted it was because their wages remained stagnant in comparison to the rising cost of living.

The truth of the matter is that employees are simply asking for fairness. A full-time employee should be able to support themselves. They want to be able to pay their bills and have a little left over to put into their savings account. They don't want to feel as if they're living paycheck to paycheck, especially when they're working hard with little to no forward career momentum.

Being told to "just be grateful" isn't motivation; it's dismissal. What employers need to remember is that the pendulum will swing and the job market will become more employee-friendly again. When that happens, it shouldn't be a surprise that dissatisfied employees jump ship. The question will be: Can these bad bosses afford to lose all their best workers?

