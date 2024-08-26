Worker Learns The Average American Makes $45K A Year & Thinks The Numbers Are Inflated — ‘No One I Know Makes That Much’

A content creator showed her befuddled reaction on TikTok after learning the average American salary.

Given what she and the people in her life earn at their jobs, she struggled to believe that the number truly represents the income of most American workers today.

After learning the average American makes $45K a year, she insisted the numbers must be inflated.

"People are always saying that the average American makes $45,000 a year. Where does the average American work?" Cheyenne Rae asked incredulously. "I want to make $45,000 a year. Are you kidding me?"

Advertisement

She admitted that the most she's ever made at a job is $30,000 a year and said she's in a bit of shock that people are out there making more than that.

Advertisement

"Where do these people work? Is their job hiring?" she questioned. "I need more details!"

Rae questioned where these salary numbers come from, as no one in her life makes the aforementioned $45,000 a year, and deduced that it's only the "average" because of how much rich people in this country are making.

She hypothesized that since billionaires make so much in a year, they inflate the average number. Rae believes that most "regular people" likely only make around $30,000 to $35,000 a year.

"You're not making $45,000 an hour on a $15/hr fast-food salary. Where are the people who are making $45,000 a year working?" she inquired.

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It seems Rae might be correct in that the average individual in this country is not making $45,000 — but, shockingly, it actually might be more rather than less.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the average U.S. annual salary in Q4 of 2023 was $59,384. This is up 5.4% from the same period in 2022, when the average American was making $56,316 per year.

The average salary also depends on a person's age. For example, Gen Zers entering the workforce are only earning around $37,300, according to an analysis by GoBankingRates. This might explain why no one in the young woman's life is making the alleged average.

Advertisement

Despite how much Americans are making, a staggering amount of people still can't afford to live.

According to CNBC and SurveyMonkey's recent Your Money International Financial Security Survey, which polled 498 U.S. adults, more Americans than last year are struggling to make ends meet and are living paycheck to paycheck.

Tijana Simic | Shutterstock

Of those who said they live paycheck to paycheck, 35% said they would need to make $50,000 per year to feel financially secure, 44% said they’d need to make $100,000 per year, and 11% said they’d need to make $500,000 per year.

Advertisement

Some of their stressors included inflation, lack of savings, credit card debt, medical or healthcare bills, layoffs or loss of income, and student loans.

People are struggling to afford housing, rent, groceries, and other expenses, including retirement. Despite the average American salary being a bit higher than $45,000, people are not satisfied with their wages — especially when considering how expensive things have gotten over the last several years.

PERO studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

In a recent analysis from SmartAsset, the average person needs to earn upwards of $89,000 just to survive and live comfortably.

Regardless of how much the average salary really is, almost everyone can agree that they should be making more to keep up with the challenging and ever-changing economy that we've found ourselves living in.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.