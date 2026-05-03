A Worker Tried Calling Out Because His Car Wouldn’t Start, So His Boss Drove To His House To Make Him Prove It

Calling out of work should be a rather straightforward act. It's why you have personal days, sick time, and PTO, right? Unfortunately, not all bosses see it that way.

One worker tried to call out over supposed car issues, and his boss simply wasn't having it. Posting to the subreddit "r/LinkedInLunatics," a boss named Chad Howard's LinkedIn post was reposted, and he got the criticism he deserved after showing up at an employee's house asking him to prove that his car really wouldn't start.

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A worker tried calling out because his car wouldn't start, and his boss drove to his house to make him prove it.

"I acted like a crazy person on Saturday morning. If you work in HR, yes, I already know this was bad. But for everyone else, is this actually bad?" Howard questioned in his LinkedIn post.

Howard, the boss of drivers at a Porta Potty company, explained that he had a driver scheduled to work that Saturday. However, before coming in for his shift, the driver texted Howard that his truck wasn't starting. Immediately, Howard said he could sense that the driver wasn't telling the truth.

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Since his driver allegedly didn't have a ride to work, Howard decided to drive over to his house himself, which was 45 minutes away. The goal was to give his driver a ride to work himself. Howard hypothesized that the driver probably assumed he was kidding when he offered the ride, but the thing is, Howard wasn't kidding at all.

When the boss arrived at the worker's house, he admitted he just didn't want to work that day.

"When I got there I said, 'Let's see your keys. Maybe your truck will start for me.' Started right up. He finally came clean that he had lied and just didn't want to work," Howard continued.

After the entire debacle, when Howard left, he admitted to feeling like a "crazy person" for his actions. But, he figured that he got his message across anyway. "I have a 1 to 1 'Say to Do' ratio. I do what I say I am going to do and I expect the same in return. I want people in my circle who do the same. Enjoy your days. Encourage more than you criticize."

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Many people were horrified in the comments section that a boss would do something as drastic as this. But Howard's behavior highlighted that many employees are often guilted into working even when they feel sick, because of how demanding their bosses are about them showing up.

Most employees avoid calling out of work if they can.

A poll from Yahoo and YouGov of 1,482 U.S. adults found that among the 48% of full-time working respondents, 9% said they "never" take a sick day, while 3% said they "don’t have [the] option" to take sick time. Then there were 6% of employees who said they typically take "1 or 2" sick days a year, 12% who said they take "a few," and 4% who said they take "more than a few."

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When asked the reasons why they don't use their sick days, 2% said that "pressure at work" had stopped them from calling out. The problem, though, is that pushing through any kind of illness isn't good. Psychologist Aaron Breedlove explained that "pushing through illness can increase stress, fatigue, and overall mental strain."

If an employee is calling out of work, even if the real reason is that they just don't feel like going that day, they should be able to do so without fear of their boss showing up at their house. Even if you know they aren't being serious, an employee is entitled to have time off, no matter what.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.