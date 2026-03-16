Employee Wonders If People Are Really As Motivated About Work As They Seem Or If Everyone Is Just ‘Faking It’

One worker recently questioned whether people are really as passionate about work as they appear to be, or if they're just putting on a performance.

In a post to the subreddit "r/antiwork," she pointed out that everyone at her job seems extremely motivated and productive, almost as if they love what they do. But that's not how she feels, and it's got her confused. She might have good reason for the confusion, in fact. As it turns out, there's some truth to the idea that some employees really are into their work and others are just pretending.

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An employee wondered if people are really as motivated about work as they seem or if everyone is just 'faking it.'

"I look around at my colleagues (the enthusiasm, the late nights, the passion) and I wonder: is anyone actually, genuinely motivated?" the employee asked in her post. "Because I feel like I'm watching a play. Everyone's performing, delivering their lines, and I'm just sitting there almost dissociating because it feels so surreal."

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She asked whether motivation is even possible in the workplace, or if we're all just faking it together. In the comments section, several people shared thoughts on this question and admitted that, for the most part, it's just people trying to do their job and find some semblance of satisfaction in it. Many people admitted that what looks like passion from the outside is just a level of professionalism.

Acting motivated is just part of the job description, whether you feel that way or not. People try to stay positive and talk about their goals because that's the culture. You're expected to participate even when you may not feel like it. Behind the scenes, though, many of them said they're simply trying to make it through the workday, every day, like others are.

Research has found that leadership fakes productivity more than regular employees.

When it comes to productivity, most people are doing their very best to keep their jobs, especially in the current market. The further you go up the corporate ladder, however, the more likely you are to find fake productivity, according to research by Workhuman.

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Dubbed "fauxductivity" by the research team, the data found that a whopping 67% of employees deny they fake being productive. Their managers, however, are clearly projecting because nearly half (48%) said it's a common occurrence that employees are faking it. But here's where it gets intense, 38% of C-Suite executives admit to faking it at work, and 37% of managers are feigning productivity.

It's probably more prevalent among higher-ups, or among employees in leadership roles, who are more willing to admit to their fauxductivity simply because of job security. The higher up the ladder you are, the more secure your role. That's not something the bulk of the workforce can say.

Less than half of workers feel motivated at work.

Just because employees are being productive doesn't exactly mean they are motivated, however. According to a survey by employee experience consultancy Forty1, fewer than 50% of full-time employees are motivated at work, leaving them at risk of becoming disengaged, underperforming, or even leaving their roles altogether.

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In a similar Gallup report, more than half of workers in the U.S. and around the world said they're not engaged at work and are doing the bare minimum to meet their job requirements. According to the findings, only 23% of workers said they were "engaged" at work, while the remaining 77% were either doing the bare minimum and "quiet quitting" their jobs, or actively disengaged and "loud quitting." The 59% of workers who aren't motivated to go above and beyond were "filling a seat and watching the clock."

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"They put in the minimum effort required, and they are psychologically disconnected from their employer," the report stated. If anything, most employees are only motivated by money. They're working for a paycheck, not for any sense of passion or purpose.

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Dr. Meisha-ann Martin, Senior Director of People Analytics & Research at Workhuman, made an important point: “Managers especially are in the position to promote a workplace culture that allows employees to be human and say when they’re struggling — not turn to performative productivity. That means managers themselves need to resist the urge to keep up appearances and instead be vocal about when they’re taking a break. The re-energized, re-committed people that return to work after recharging will achieve better outcomes and better well-being than those who stay quiet and stay online.”

Say it louder, Dr. Martin. The C-Suite employees faking productivity couldn't hear it while they were pretending to work.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.