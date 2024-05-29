Worker Gives A One Month Notice When She Quits, But Her ‘Appalled’ Boss Demands 3 Months & That She Trains A Replacement

In a TikTok, Chris Donnelly, a career content creator, read an anonymous submission between a boss and their employee, sparking a conversation about giving notice when you quit a job.

The employee gave 1 month's notice before quitting, but her 'appalled' boss demanded that she give 3 months and train her replacement.

In the initial email, the employee, Sally, told her boss, Alex, that she was formally resigning and would finish out the rest of the month before moving on. Polite and professional, the now-former employee explained that she would do everything possible to ensure the handover period went smoothly.

Advertisement

"I've already begun prepping multiple handover documents. Thank you so much for my time here; I have learned a huge amount and will remember you all fondly," Sally wrote.

Her boss's response, however, wasn't as she had hoped. Alex responded, writing that they "didn't expect this" and felt "incredibly let down" by the news.

Advertisement

While it's natural to feel a sense of loss when an employee resigns, especially if they brought value to the team, bosses should handle these situations with professionalism and respect.

Unfortunately, Alex continued. "I have spent the best part of two years training you to be able to handle the job, and just when you are good enough to work independently, you quit?! Absolutely appalling," the email read.

Instead of accepting Sally's one-month notice, which is more than the two weeks that most people give, Alex informed Sally that she would need to work a 3-month notice instead.

By Sally letting her boss know of her resignation a whole month in advance, it's clear that she had a sense of respect for her boss and colleagues. So, for that resignation to be rejected felt like a dismissal and demonstrated a lack of regard.

Advertisement

fizkes / Shutterstock

In response, Sally wrote that it was a shame her boss felt that way and pointed out that she's worked hard for her and the company. "My contract says one month, and I worked out the days with HR, so my leaving day is definitely the 19th of October," Sally insisted.

Advertisement

However, Alex wasn't budging and demanded that she work for the next 3 months before quitting.

"I need you to work three months, and maybe we can let you go earlier, but we have to find and train a replacement," Sally's boss argued, though the argument fell on deaf ears. Sally then decided to get HR involved per the advice of her lawyer.

She explained that Alex was attempting to keep her longer after she put in her one-month notice and would also have to train and onboard her replacement. "I have consulted a friend of mine who is a lawyer who has said that is not legal and told me to respond and CC HR."

In January 2023, Clever Real Estate surveyed 1,000 Americans who’d quit their jobs amid the Great Resignation movement. They found that 49% of respondents offered their employers one week’s notice or less, while 1 in 4 workers gave no notice at all before leaving.

While a 2-week notice isn't required, it's become something of a professional courtesy, so for Sally to give one month reflects a level of commitment to leaving her position without burning any bridges.

Advertisement

She is not required to stay beyond her designated date of leaving nor is she required to train or help look for a replacement. That's something a boss should both understand and respect as it's their job to ensure a smooth transition between an employee leaving and a candidate being hired and trained. Employees shouldn't be given undue burdens or complications just because a boss feels a type of way about them leaving.

Quitting a job is part of the cycle of employment, and instead of taking it personally, managers should put their energy toward ensuring their team can succeed and thrive — even if they're down an employee.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.