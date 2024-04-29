Worker Finally Received A Pay Raise To Celebrate 10 Years At Her Job — It Was An Additional 20 Cents Per Hour

It can be hard to wait for a well-deserved raise. Often, they don’t come when we think they should, and when they do come, they’re not enough.

One couple experienced that on a new level.

A woman got a pay raise for her 10-year anniversary at her job, but it was a small amount.

A man posted in Reddit’s Mildly Infuriating subreddit to share the news that his wife had gotten a raise. Unfortunately, the news wasn’t very good.

Advertisement

“After ten years at her job, she got a pay rate increase,” he shared. “I don’t know what we’re … going to do with all this extra cash.”

Advertisement

Added to the post was a photo of a pay stub that showed an increase in hourly pay from $23.19 to $23.39.

To make matters even worse, the husband explained that her pay had barely increased during those 10 years. He said she was in a union, and “her union [has] gotten her a measly $7 in 10 years.”

That means that after 10 years in the same job, this woman had only received a pay increase of $7.20.

Employees should definitely be receiving raises more frequently and at higher amounts.

This is an incredibly low amount for a salary increase over a 10-year period. But sometimes, raises just aren’t brought up. In situations like these, it’s okay to ask about one.

Advertisement

According to Indeed, “As you progress in your career, your compensation should increase. While your employer may know when it’s appropriate to give you a raise, you might want to show your initiative and ask for one yourself.”

Additionally, Indeed said that one of the main reasons for receiving a raise is that “you have been with the company for a while.”

Advertisement

“Employers need to pay competitive wages to keep you at the company,” they said. “As the cost of living steadily increases, so should your compensation. Your employer should regularly assess how much someone in your role should be making and adjust your salary accordingly.”

Basically, a job should pay you more over time. It’s customary for your salary to increase the longer you have been with a company, and wanting or expecting a raise that reflects your hard work is not a bad thing.

Wondering how much money to ask for? Indeed suggests you “do research.”

“Find out how much other people in your position are making,” they said. “Consider your industry, location, and experience when figuring out how much more you should earn.”

Advertisement

Commenters couldn’t believe the woman’s raise was so small.

Redditors who commented on the post were shocked by the tiny amount of this employee’s raise. Many felt that she should have left the job over this.

“We are paying entry-level people straight out of high school with zero experience more than this, with a work truck that you take home,” one person pointed out.

“Why would you go 10 years working anywhere without a raise?” someone asked.

Advertisement

A third person said, “Ten years of working there, and that’s the max pay? Gotta beef [up that] resumé and hop around every few. That sucks.”

It makes sense that someone may want to change jobs every so often so they can ensure their pay is commensurate with the work that they’re doing. However, doing so can lead to instability and a lack of security. Sometimes, it is better to wait it out.

As Indeed pointed out, there is always the option of staying at your job and hoping for the best. “If your employer does not give you a raise, continue to work hard in your position,” they advised. “They may eventually give you one if they see you are putting in more effort.”

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.