Worker Called 'Intolerant' For Complaining That She Is Forced To Work Every Sunday Because She Has No Kids & Isn't Religious

Part of the job of working in certain fields like retail, foodservice, healthcare and many others is that you're mostly likely going to have to work some weekend hours. It just comes with the territory. But one worker on Reddit has found herself faced with a common issue in the workplace: She's being forced to work ALL weekends so that her other co-workers don't have to, and the reasons why are completely unfair.

Turns out, being religious and having kids somehow gives you a leg up at this retail worker's job because her single, non-religious status means she is always on the Sunday schedule. The problem is, Sundays are meant to be a day of rest for everyone, and this woman would like to have an equal opportunity to enjoy her weekends just like her colleagues.

The worker complained after being forced to work every Sunday, so her religious co-worker and those with kids don't have to.

In her Reddit post, the worker explained that at her 7-day retail workplace, scheduling is supposed to be fairly rotated amongst employees so that everyone gets a Saturday and Sunday off occasionally.

ALPA PROD | Shutterstock

The only problem is that one co-worker is deeply religious and is given every Sunday off, which obviously messes up the rotation. Management's solution? Just make this one woman work every Sunday shift. "I’ve ended up covering every single Sunday for the last two months," she wrote in her Reddit post. That's obviously not at all fair, but her co-workers definitely don't see it that way.

When she asked for a fairer schedule, the worker was called 'intolerant' by her religious co-worker.

As anyone would be, this worker was fed up with never getting to have a Sunday to herself and asked management if they could be a bit more equitable with the scheduling. The bosses had a response that will be infuriatingly familiar to many single people without kids.

"She said, 'but Sundays don’t matter to you, right? You don’t have kids or church, so it’s easier for you.'" Perhaps, but that isn't the point! "I told her that while I don’t go to church, I still deserve a break and my own time," the worker wrote.

Alexandra Maria | Pexels | Canva Pro

That's a pretty basic expectation, and while religious observance is one thing, getting a pass simply because you have kids is quite another. But the situation turned needlessly dramatic when her religious co-worker overheard and "told me I was being 'intolerant' of his beliefs."

This is, of course, absurd. The request she made wasn't for him to skip church; it was simply that Sundays be divvied up amongst all the employees able to work, not just one. Nevertheless, her co-workers are now branding her the bad guy. "[They] think I’m selfish for not 'just dealing with it.'"

Whether or not people have kids or are religious is nobody's business at work.

"Just deal with it" is an awfully convenient thing for a bunch of people who haven't had to work a Sunday in two months to say. Granted, this woman has partly brought this on herself by allowing it to happen in the first place, and she'll surely know to set boundaries about it in the future, but that doesn't make this fair or reasonable.

I had a job like this years ago, where people with kids were routinely allowed to work from home, but those of us who didn't were never given the option, even when a blizzard dropped a foot and a half of snow. The expectation was that if the trains were still running, those of us without kids were expected to show up.

I refused and told my boss that if she had a problem with it, she could fire me, as there was no reason why I couldn't do my job from home. The expectation that I would brave nearly two feet of snow simply because I didn't have kids was absurd. That unfair rule was never enforced again.

Nobody owes it to anyone to work extra hours or be deprived of basic fairness simply because they're single or an atheist or whatever. Accommodating religious practice is one thing, but working Sundays is part of a job in retail, whether you have kids or not. Having reproduced doesn't entitle you to special treatment, and if the tables were turned, you'd feel the same way.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.