I've had a smart mouth since the day I was born. When the obstetrician smacked my newborn baby butt, I probably told him, "Hey! At least buy me dinner first!" Through years of dating and finally marrying someone who could put up with my wit and wisecracks, I learned that there are some rules women with a smart mouth and a soft heart must follow if they want to have a successful relationship that lasts more than five minutes and doesn't result in their date sobbing in a bathroom.

Remember, scaring men away is not the point — not if you're looking for someone to settle down with. After all, it's not about changing who you are, as old relationship advice might suggest. It's about being who you are while making room for someone new to get to know you. Research on authenticity in relationships shows that balanced authenticity, where you're true to yourself while taking your partner's feelings into account, is the only type that works — distorted authenticity, where you suppress yourself to please others, is instant failure.

Women with a smart mouth and a soft heart live by these 10 hard-won truths:

1. Know the fine line between a smart mouth and being mean

Oh, there's a fine line, and it's so easy for the sarcastic lady to cross it. Remember that guys are drawn to an independent, opinionated, funny gal. They steer clear of a nagging, cut-throat, ruthless witch. Witch can also be spelled with a "b." Duh..

2. Don't have a smart mouth too soon into a relationship

When you open your door and see your blind date, it's best not to verbally express your first impression. Say he's wearing a hideously ugly orange shirt. Try to refrain from any pumpkin references. I'm sure he has other clothes. Better yet? You can take him shopping. Duh.

3. Learn how to take a compliment

Polina / Pexels

I have a hard time accepting compliments, as do most sarcastic people. If someone says they like my earrings, I usually scoff and drone on about how they accentuate my large Dumbo-like ears. If your date compliments you, a simple "thank you" will suffice. Duh.

4. Know when to dial it down

Remember your old Jem doll with the earring switch on the back of her neck? Well, unfortunately, satire doesn't have a switch. You have to learn to control your "gift" of mockery.

If your new date is baring his soul to you concerning his father's issues, don't yawn and give him Dr. Phil's email address. The fact that he's comfortable enough to confide in you is probably a good thing. Duh.

5. Be sensitive when telling him your preferences

If your new beau brings home chunky peanut butter instead of your preferred creamy Jif, gently correct him. Dramatically pretending to crack your tooth on a nut and threatening him with your dental bills is just rude. And traumatizing. Duh.

6. Act excited

If he surprises you with basketball season tickets but you loathe hoops, sighing and blowing your bangs out of your face while dryly replying, "Yippee," isn't the nicest way to respond. It won't kill you to be enthusiastic once in a while. Duh.

7. Conceal your irritation

Murat IŞIK / Pexels

Things are progressing nicely in your relationship, and you just met his mother. She laughs like a hyena and makes it clearly known that you aren't good enough to scoop up her Jack Russell's poop. Smile and politely nod instead of calling her Mommy Dearest. Duh.

8. Keep the all-caps texts to a minimum

You can prove a point without screaming things in text messages IN ALL CAPS.

9. Don't mix a smart mouth and emotion

Emotional scenes tend to make the sardonic uncomfortable. Telling him how well you can see his receding hairline while he's down on one knee with a little black box isn't cool. Duh.

10. Let him know when you're being truly vulnerable

You crack so many jokes that it's hard for your significant other to know when you aren't trying to be funny. Learn to confidently say, "I'm being serious right now" when you're discussing fidelity or other major issues. You never want him to think he has your blessing to do body shots off some chick in a leather corset. .

Ladies with a smart mouth and a soft heart: your sense of humor isn't for wimps — and that faint-hearted guy probably isn't for you. That's OK. Don't change who you are or ever be ashamed of your gift of dry wit. You'll find someone who appreciates it. Better yet, you'll find a guy who can match your one-liners with his own. That's truly magical. Duh.

Susannah B. Lewis is an author, blogger, and podcaster. Her videos and articles have been featured in Reader’s Digest, Parents Magazine, US Weekly, Yahoo!, Huffington Post, Unilad, TODAY, among many others.