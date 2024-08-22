Man Arrested After He Peed In The Aisle Of A Plane Because The 'Seatbelt Sign' Was On

Plane travel is rarely an enjoyable experience. No matter what way you look at it, flying involves sitting way too close to strangers in a metal tube while breathing stale air for hours at a time.

Being in that particular environment tends to bring out people’s worst instincts, and one man from Portland, Oregon, could win a gold medal for his actions on a recent flight.

A man was arrested after peeing in the aisle on a plane because the ‘seatbelt’ sign was on.

The 25-year-old man apparently just couldn’t hold it in and took it upon himself to ignore the seatbelt sign, pull down his pants, and pee in the middle of the plane.

The flight, which was set to land in Manchester, New Hampshire, made an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York, all because one passenger decided to use the plane aisle as a toilet.

The man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was released after an initial appearance at federal court in Buffalo.

The man told police officers that he’d had “several” whiskeys before getting on the flight and then drank even more on his layover in Chicago.

According to the criminal complaint, the man has “a medical urination problem,” which sounds a lot like an excuse a lawyer would tell someone to give after they’ve peed in public.

American Airlines sent out a statement that expressed gratitude for how their flight crew handled the incident.

“We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding,” the statement said.

There’s so much wrong with the entire urination situation, starting with the man’s blatant disregard for everyone around him.

The fact that the seatbelt sign was lit up doesn't really provide a valid excuse for peeing in the aisle, because if he was going to disregard that rule, he might as well go to the bathroom.

It’s possible that he was black-out wasted, with no idea what he was doing, which might mean he has even larger issues to navigate than peeing on a plane.

Being that intoxicated is a very valid reason for a flight attendant to refuse to let a passenger board a plane.

Most likely, the man wasn't entirely aware of his actions or surroundings when he decided to pee in the aisle.

There are various medical conditions that can cause frequent urination, which occurs when there’s a problem with a person’s urinary tract.

Some conditions that lead to frequent urination are more serious than others, like bladder cancer or a kidney infection. It’s possible for men to have an enlarged prostate, which can also cause frequent urination.

Even if the man did have some kind of medical condition, he didn’t have to stand up and pee in front of the entire flight. In fact, if his condition was severe, chances are he would not have consumed alcohol, which would increase frequency and possible incontinence. He could have easily stayed seated and peed in his pants, which probably would have been a way to avoid being arrested.

The man’s willingness to get half-naked, surrounded by other people, and then pee in a plane aisle shows how an extreme lack of judgment mixed with a general sense of entitlement on an airplane can go very, very wrong.

