Woman Sparks Heated Debate After Sharing Everything She Does For Her 'Blue-Collar Man' That He Won't Do For Himself

While everyone has different dynamics and expectations in their relationships, some appear more equitable than others. Many find it easy to judge situations that seem less balanced, but it can be hard to determine exactly when it's too much.

This is the case for one woman who took to social media to share the things she does for her blue-collar fiancé. However, she sparked quite the outrage while doing so.

Advertisement

A woman posted a video detailing everything she does for her 'blue-collar man.'

Olivia Whitehead is engaged to a blue-collar worker, and she decided to make a video on TikTok explaining all that she does for him. “I’m marrying a blue-collar man,” she stated. “If I don’t pack his lunch every day, he’ll just eat taquitos and pizza from the gas station.”

As Whitehead prepared a salad in her kitchen, she continued her list of duties that she does for him. “If I don’t do his laundry, his laundry won’t get done, and he’ll just keep wearing the same grimy, dirty, oily clothes every day, all day long,” she said.

Advertisement

Despite all of the things that Whitehead claimed to do to take care of her fiancé, she was not complaining at all. Instead, she seemed proud of what she contributed to her relationship. “He would eat steak the size of a dinner plate every single night if I weren’t around,” she shared.

Not all of what Whitehead described had to do with her actions, though. Some of it was simply what she was willing to put up with. “There’s piles of crusty, inside-out socks all over our bedroom floor,” she said. “If I didn’t live in the house, it would be decorated with an American flag and anything he’s ever hunted or fished.”

The woman's video sparked quite a debate in the comments section.

Commenters on Whitehead’s video were very divided. Some agreed with her, saying they could relate. “I married a blue-collar man and can confirm all of this,” one person commented.

Advertisement

However, others implied that they felt like Whitehead was doing too much in the relationship. “It seems like your blue-collar man needs to learn how not to be a child that relies on you for everything,” a user wrote. “So you’re his mom?” another asked.

Some people even expressed major concern over the relationship. “Please reconsider. Some of these are serious red flags,” said one user. “Get a prenup, girl,” a second user suggested.

Opinions on Whitehead’s video were clearly split. Some seemed to be perfectly fine with the relationship she described, saying it was similar to their own. On the other hand, others felt that Whitehead had gone too far and the responsibilities of the relationship were not being shared equally. Some were even worried about the extensive life of cooking and cleaning she detailed.

Advertisement

Sharing responsibilities leads to higher relationship satisfaction.

While there are various reasons it could feel more natural for one partner to take on more than the other, it has actually been proven that relationships are at their happiest when household responsibilities like cooking, cleaning, and chores are split equally.

Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock

According to Greater Good Magazine, “It’s not just inequality but the perception of unfairness that hurts couples, the men as well as the women. Studies suggest that when people are dissatisfied with the labor division, marriages are likely to suffer."

Advertisement

Of course, it is also important for each couple to decide what is best for them. If it makes sense for one partner to work more and the other to tend to the household, that's not a bad thing. So, ultimately, if Whitehead’s situation is working for her, it may be just what she and her fiancé need.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.