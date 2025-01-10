Woman Shares Friendly Reminder That Money Can’t Replace Everything Amid A Lack Of Empathy For Actors Who Lost Their Homes In The LA Fires

As unprecedented wildfires continue to sweep through the Los Angeles area, some celebrities have been forced to say goodbye to their homes. Yet, they are not receiving the same sympathy that the average person would get because of their perceived finances.

While they may have the money to rebuild, there are certain keepsakes that even wealth and celebrity status cannot restore.

Amid the lack of empathy for the celebrities who have lost their homes in the LA wildfires, remember that money cannot replace everything.

Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and John Goodman are among the Hollywood stars whose homes were demolished in the fires. Although they are likely heartbroken, some people online have decided that since they are rich, they haven’t lost much.

However, what many fail to recognize is that not everything can be replaced by money. No matter how big a Hollywood star’s paycheck may be, it will never bring back the photo albums, wedding dresses, and family heirlooms that perished in the blaze.

One man online pointed out that not all actors are as rich as people assume.

“There's still this stereotype that every major actor is getting, like $50 million a movie, and that could not be further from the truth,” @where.roger.at stated in a TikTok. “The only people making that kind of money are like [expletive] Robert Downey Jr. if he does an Avengers movie or something like that.”

While compensation varies greatly per project, the average celebrity can make anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 per role, with more well-known names commanding millions of dollars. Less popular and established stars generally earn far less than celebrities like Meryl Streep or Leonardo DiCaprio.

Not every actor living in Hollywood is a billionaire who owns several properties. Even if they do; however, it's important to remember that they are still human and the loss of their homes is still tragic.

“Actors aren't hurting anybody. All they do is just act for our enjoyment,” Roger added. “They're not, you know, stripping people of their life savings and tearing families apart and messing with our healthcare.”

“Just because somebody is richer than you does not mean that they don't deserve empathy," he concluded.

The 4 major wildfires raging through Los Angeles have claimed the lives of 10 people, and have turned 10,000 structures to rubble.

Approximately 130,000 people are under evacuation orders, forced to leave their homes with little to no time to gather their most treasured belongings.

Even if celebrities do have the money to rebuild their destroyed homes, this doesn’t make the loss any less devastating. A house is so much more than a materialistic item, after all.

Anna Faris’ burnt home was the one she moved into with her son to begin a new chapter after her public divorce. Leighton Meester was born into a halfway house while her parents were in prison and worked tremendously hard to build a life for herself.

At the end of the day, our favorite Hollywood celebrities have their fair share of struggles just like we do. Even a hefty paycheck cannot fix everything.

