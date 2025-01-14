Woman Says Her Boyfriend Refused To Let Her Live With Him Despite Her Financial Struggles — 'He Said It Was OK That I'd Be Homeless'

In a healthy relationship, partners support each other through hardships like job loss. One woman on TikTok felt unsupported by her boyfriend and ultimately ghosted him because of it.

Her boyfriend refused to let her live with him despite her financial struggles.

Content creator Niani Ackerman explained that she had been with her 34-year-old boyfriend for over a year when she unexpectedly became unemployed. Because he was a homeowner with a good job, she expected him to be supportive but was sorely mistaken.

Advertisement

Ackerman admitted that since losing her job she has struggled to find a new position, despite having sent out over 30 applications to different companies. It's gotten to the point where she can no longer afford to pay all of her bills.

She recently decided to "get vulnerable" with her man and confide in him about her financial hardship, admitting that she would soon need a place to stay because she could no longer afford her rent. She assumed he would allow her to stay with him until she was able to find another job and get back on her feet.

Advertisement

"Mind you, he has his own house, his own three-bedroom apartment in a nice neighborhood," Ackerman added, noting that his best friend has lived with him for several years. Yet, he refused to let her move in.

He claimed that it would be awkward to live together.

"I like that we have our own places to retreat to when we get into our arguments," he told her as the reason why she should not move in. Understandably, she was confused by this response.

“When we get into arguments we never leave. We stay in the same room and we continue to talk it out until we work it through, which I think is a really good habit,” Ackerman insisted. “When we get into arguments, we should not be leaving, because what happens when we get married?"

Advertisement

wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Despite her rebuttal, her boyfriend stood his ground and demonstrated a complete lack of care. Even when she told him that she would probably have to live in her car at some point, he responded, "Plenty of millionaires have lived in their car before."

Advertisement

Ackerman ultimately ghosted her boyfriend because she could not depend on him.

"Why would I ever want to marry someone that I can't depend on?" Ackerman questioned, explaining that expected to get engaged within the next year or two. "You should be able to depend on the people around you, on your community … apparently, he doesn't think that way. And I don't think I can be in a relationship with someone who doesn't think that way."

Frankly, Ackerman is right. In a committed relationship, you should be able to depend on your partner during the tumultuous times. The fact that he has the resources to house Ackerman comfortably but is actively choosing not to proves that he doesn't hold her well-being in high regard. She was justified in ending their relationship because of it.

“That's why I broke up with my boyfriend,” she concluded,” because he said it was OK that I'd be homeless … while he goes home to his three-bedroom house in a nice neighborhood and rubs his feet together under his nice comforter set … and twiddles his thumbs together while I'm out in my car in the cold.”

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.