Woman Discusses How Bizarre It Is That Employees Are Expected To Keep Up With Work Amid Tragedy

In a TikTok post that has resonated with many, Quinn Valentine reflected on the strange and often heartless expectations placed on workers during times of personal crisis. As devastating fires rage through Los Angeles, she raised an uncomfortable question: How can we, as a society, expect employees to meet work deadlines when their homes are burning to the ground?

Her thought-provoking commentary shined a light on the disconnect between personal tragedies and corporate demands, a disconnect that too often goes unacknowledged.

A woman discussed the harsh reality of corporate expectations on employees during a crisis.

In her TikTok video, Valentine focused on the crisis in Los Angeles, where residents are dealing with the emotional and practical aftermath of destructive fires. She pointed out that while many people are losing their homes, the corporate world continues to demand the same level of productivity as if nothing has changed.

Valentine imagined the scenario of a worker, forced to flee their home, possibly with little more than the clothes on their back, checking their email to find a message asking whether they are still on track to meet an upcoming deadline.

This hypothetical email, which Valentine described with biting sarcasm, reflects a common yet bizarre reality for many workers in corporate America. The contrast between the personal devastation that people are experiencing and the indifferent, results-driven attitude of employers is stark. Her point was clear: There’s something deeply wrong with an environment that expects people to be "on track" for a deadline while their lives are in ruins.

There is an undeniable absurdity to the mindset of prioritizing work over personal tragedy.

Valentine expanded on the absurdity of corporate expectations by imagining the awkward, almost callous conversations that could follow. She painted a picture of a worker who has not only lost their home but also had to purchase a new laptop after their previous one was destroyed in the fire — yet they’re still expected to deliver a business presentation to “the millionaires and productivity firms."

By presenting this scenario, Valentine underscored the dissonance between the personal struggles that employees are enduring and the cold, transactional nature of the corporate world.

For many employees, the expectation to return to work as if nothing has happened can feel overwhelming and isolating. It’s not just about missing a deadline; it’s about the emotional toll of navigating a crisis while also having to meet demands that feel completely disconnected from reality. Valentine’s critique resonated with the growing sentiment that work should never come before personal well-being, especially during a time of crisis.

The same can be said for employees dealing with the loss of a loved one. According to the SHRM 2016 Paid Leave in the Workplace Survey, the majority of employers provide only "two to four days of bereavement leave, depending on whether the deceased is a child, spouse, parent or extended family member." Meanwhile, experts argue it can take up to 6 months for a grieving employee to properly focus on work again.

There needs to be more empathy and understanding in the modern workplace.

Valentine was quick to clarify that she’s not minimizing the importance of work or deadlines but rather questioning the lack of empathy and consideration that often accompanies workplace expectations. She recognizes that many workers' lives have been permanently altered by events like the LA fires. Yet, she calls out the corporate culture that fails to accommodate these life-altering events by continuously pushing employees to perform at the same high level regardless of personal circumstances.

Her message was simple: Work should not be prioritized at the expense of human life and dignity. Corporate America needs to evolve to a place where empathy and flexibility are integral to its expectations.

Rather than demanding workers meet arbitrary deadlines, employers should demonstrate understanding and support, recognizing the profound impact that personal tragedy can have on someone’s ability to perform at their usual capacity.