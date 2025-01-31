Woman Explains The Inconspicuous Behavior From A Man That Can Indicate If He'll Become 'Dangerous' Down The Line

When it comes to interacting with men, women must be vigilant. Even something as mundane as refusing to give a man your phone number creates a risk. Sadly, once you're in a relationship with a man, the danger doesn't necessarily decrease. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 women will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes.

A domestic violence advocate on TikTok known as @beyondthebruise shared yet another behavior in men that women should be aware of. She claimed that their demeanor behind the wheel provides a glimpse into what kind of person they are, and if they might become violent down the line.

She explained the inconspicuous behavior from a man that can indicate if he'll become 'dangerous' down the line.

"One of the first signs that you're dating somebody who might have violent tendencies is aggressive driving," she said. “It’s more than just bad behavior on the road — it’s a glimpse into how they handle control and power.”

This can manifest in different ways including speeding, tailgating, recklessly weaving in and out of traffic, ignoring traffic signs, and blowing through red lights.

Reckless driving indicates a lack of care.

“What's alarming is not just the risk to your safety, it's the mindset behind it right,” she added. “They don't care about how it makes you feel or the danger that they're putting you in.”

By driving recklessly, he's essentially admitting that he doesn't care about your safety and comfort. He doesn't care if his driving makes you scared or uncomfortable, and that demonstrates a blatant lack of respect.

"How he drives says a lot about how he respects you and how he values your well-being," she insisted.

Aggressive driving should not be ignored.

"Aggressive driving isn't just about the road," the creator added. "It's a reflection of their character, so if he's putting your safety at risk take it seriously and trust your instincts."

Domestic abuse isn't limited to physical violence. Reckless driving, especially when used as an intimidation or fear tactic, is also considered abusive.

The United Nations defines domestic abuse as "a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner." They include "scares you by driving recklessly" as a sign of an abusive partner.

You should never feel unsafe in the presence of your partner. Even if you don't think a man's road rage or reckless driving is anything to be concerned about now, recognize that this behavior is a glaring red flag. Domestic violence tends to escalate quickly so make note of any situations that make you feel uncomfortable or intimidated, and trust your gut.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling with domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

