40-Year-Old Woman Reveals Transformation That Took Years Off Her Face After People Said She Looked Like A Grandma

Aging as a woman is not for the faint of heart. A woman and podcaster named Sarah Selvidge learned that the hard way after she was told in real life and online that her makeup and hair had her looking like a grandma. At just 40, the criticism hurt, and she decided to do something about it.

While a woman should never have to feel as though she needs a makeover, if she wants one, that's a whole different story. Selvidge decided she wanted one, and it's understandable why. After being asked at work if she had kids or grandkids, she turned to social media in shock, asking if she looked old enough to even be a grandma. Their response was harsh, but instead of being offended, she transformed her look and is now happily looking and feeling more youthful.

A 40-year-old woman revealed her makeup transformation after she was told she looked like a grandma.

In a video, Selvidge, with dark hair and heavy makeup, asked TikTok: “Do I look old enough to have grandkids to you?” According to Selvidge, a customer at work asked her if she had any children or grandkids, and it threw her for a loop. She didn't hide her status as a 40-year-old, and didn't expect to be mistaken for a woman in her 20s, but she was shocked anyone would even question if she had grandchildren.

Social media users confirmed that she did, in fact, look much older than 40.

Many viewers respectfully commented that she looked much older than her 40 years and explained why. One TikTok user said, “Imma hold your hand when I say this…respectfully…yes.” Another echoed a similar response, “I say this in the nicest way possible but yes, you look old enough to have grandkids.”

Many, while acknowledging that she is beautiful, expressed that it’s her makeup that gives away her age. One makeup artist explained, “As a makeup artist, it’s the makeup. Less is more when you start aging.” Another woman added, "It’s just the makeup. You look younger without it. I’m 43, and I noticed lately that my makeup is settling in lines I hadn’t noticed before."

Even though both sexes experience ageism, women experience it differently from men. A new survey from the Age Without Limits campaign revealed women are 50% more likely to say they have been patronized or dismissed than men because of their age. On the other hand, one in 20 (7%) of men said they have been treated more aggressively because of their age. And, in the workforce, an SHRM report indicated that (77.8%) of women have encountered age-related discrimination in their careers. Discrimination in the workforce can lead to less career growth and opportunities, and can be mentally draining.

The woman took matters into her own hands and sought the help of professionals for a youthful transformation.

Even though a makeover isn't the solution to ageism and discrimination, it can help a person feel more confident in their own skin. Ultimately, that's the most important thing. Feeling beautiful and confident at any age always starts by looking and feeling your best. In fact, science has confirmed it.

A survey out of Berkeley by well-being expert, Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., found that self-esteem and having high self-esteem specifically are directly linked to long-term happiness. That quite literally means that when you love the way you look, you feel better. A 2022 study took this idea a step further and found that people with high self-esteem are more successful in all aspects of life, including work and even social relationships. It even improves their overall physical health.

In her response video, Selvidge revealed her transformation, and it was obvious she was pleased with the results, which ultimately is all that matters. She said, “How does one go from being asked if they have grandkids to being told they don't look old enough to have the child that they have in a matter of six weeks, through better makeup and better hair, of course.”

Her makeup was lighter, which allowed her skin to glow, and she had a higher blush and bronzer placement. She also had less eye makeup on, a light-colored lip gloss, and no harsh lip liner as in her first video. To finalize the look, Selvidge had her eyebrows done, a hair color that complemented her skin tone, and a cut that flattered her face shape. “That's how one goes from being asked if they have grandkids to being told they don't look old enough for their children,” revealed Selvidge.

Selvidge's confidence and self-esteem shined through after her makeover more than anything else, however. And that's what really made her look younger and more vibrant.

