Woman Refuses To Tip For Expensive Services — 'That Is Included In The Price'

When and how much to tip remains a hotly contested topic. Many people are fed up with the tipping culture that has permeated our society and are giving up on the act altogether. Still, others argue that tipping is the right thing to do.

One esthetician shared her hot take on TikTok, insisting that tipping on pricey services is not necessary.

The woman refuses to tip for expensive services.

The esthetician and content creator who goes by the username @dewwwdropzzz shared her thoughts on tipping culture. “I’m a firm believer [that] if the service is over a certain amount of money, the tip is not happening,” she explained.

“If your hair is $530, you should not charge a tip,” she told service providers. “You should include that in your service.”

She shared a firsthand experience to illustrate her point. "I get tattooed. When I get my back done, it’s $500," she said. "Every time I go in, it’s like [a] three-hour appointment. I don’t tip, and my tattoo artist doesn’t want me to because it’s included in the price.”

The esthetician encouraged others not to tip providers who charge "hundreds of dollars for single services," arguing that the gratuity is included in the price. She did not, however, address tipping in lower-cost situations, like going out to eat.

Viewers were torn on how they felt about tipping for high-cost services.

Some commenters strongly agreed with the woman. "If they set their own prices, I’m not tipping," one user wrote.

“I also believe that tipping on med spa procedures like Botox, fillers, laser, is also absolutely completely insane,” another person shared.

On the other hand, a lot of people disagreed with this woman’s opinion. “[Not] tipping is nothing to be proud of!” one commenter exclaimed. “I tip all my service providers,” another user wrote. “I would never adopt this mindset.”

While opinions were split, the majority of commenters seemed to be in opposition to the woman’s thoughts on tipping.

It’s typically considered good etiquette to tip for services, even if they are expensive.

Attitudes about tipping aren’t exactly positive. A Bankrate survey found that 37% of respondents thought businesses should just pay their employees fairer wages instead of counting on tips. Another 35% said tipping culture is out of control.

But, writing for Bankrate, finance author Lane Gillespie noted that workers in many industries and businesses rely on tips from customers to make ends meet.

According to Gillespie, tipping should be a no-brainer at sit-down restaurants, and, in contrast to what the woman from TikTok said, tipping for beauty and spa services is typically expected as well. Gillespie said that some providers who work independently do include the cost of the tip in their overall charge, but 20% is “advised” for spa services.

While tipping is confusing and frustrating, the general rule of thumb is that, in America, it’s better to err on the side of providing a tip. This may be bad news for @dewwwdropzz.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.