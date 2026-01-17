Woman Gets Blacked-Out Neck Tattoo & Says She's Having An 'Identity Crisis' After Not Liking How It Turned Out

After getting a blacked-out neck tattoo that did not end up how she intended, a woman opened up about the "identity crisis" it resulted in. The utter heartbreak of hating your tattoo after the fact in a way that took the whole comedic aspect completely out of "no regerts."

Tattoos are permanent, so if you plan on getting one, make sure that you love it and are 100% sure about the design and placement. Removing them afterward can be expensive and excruciatingly painful. Unfortunately, even after committing to a tattoo, we may end up hating the end result. One woman faced this dilemma after receiving a neck tattoo that reduced her to tears, leading her to regret her decision.

The woman received a blacked-out neck tattoo that has caused her to have an ‘identity crisis.’

In a TikTok video that was viewed over 2 million times before it was deleted, the emotional woman revealed the tattoo in question and expressed her regrets. Her upper jaw, lower chin, and half of her neck were entirely covered in black ink, and she claimed that there was still work that needed to be done to complete it.

In her current state, she's really struggling to accept her new appearance. “I’m having a whole entire identity crisis… because it slightly alters the shape of my face,” the woman said, fighting off tears.

The woman said she doesn't feel like herself after getting the tattoo.

The most jarring thing about this woman's story is that she did not go into this decision lightly. She shared that before getting what many would consider an extreme tattoo, she sketched it on herself to ensure that she was pleased with the look. However, she drew it under her jawline, while her tattoo artist drew it slightly above.

She pointed out that this slight change made all the difference in the world. “It’s on my actual face,” the woman said. “I feel like my face is smothering into my neck.” While she was having difficulties coming to terms with how the tattoo came out, she acknowledged that this is her new look now.

She then begged viewers for suggestions on how to improve its look. She also seemed resigned to the fact that this was her new face and that she needed to work on presenting it with confidence. She added that the tattoo is fresh and still healing.

In a follow-up video, she shared that the artist did place a stencil line and she did approve it.

“I feel you a thousand percent, you are not overreacting,” one user commented. “You’re allowed to mourn that. I’m so sorry,” another user wrote.

Others offered advice to alter the tattoo to her liking. “There are so many foundations & concealers you can use to draw the shape back,” one user shared.

Some believed that since the tattoo was new, it may be swollen and appear to go over the woman’s jawline. “Sweetie it’s swollen. I have a black neck. Give it a few days. If you still hate it you can go over options,” one user pointed out.

Although she is unhappy with how it came out, she emphasized that the artist was not at fault. In fact, she insisted that countless times that it was her decision and she didn't take the time she should have to analyze the placement.

“I wanted a full blackout. So the drawn on one simply traced my jaw, and see how I liked the line. I knew the blackout would be more drastic and that’s what I wanted,” the woman shared. “I’m just learning the new curves of my face, is all.”

Face tattoos have the highest regret rate, according to research.

Gorgev | Shutterstock

In a Pew Research Center Survey, 24% of adults with tattoos have experienced tattoo regret. And while that number doesn't exactly seem large, what's interesting about the data is that regret rates were only 14% in 2012. That's a huge increase.

Researchers theorize that the shift has to do with tattoos growing in popularity over the last decade, and that certainly makes sense. 32% of adults have tattoos. Now, the data gets even more interesting. People who get tattooed before they turn 21 have higher rates of regret than people who wait, and the largest risk factors for regret are impulsivity and face tattoos.

It's probably debatable whether this woman's tattoo could be considered a face tattoo, but she even sort of said so herself when she complained that it's actually sitting on her cheek. Over 44% of people with face tattoos experience regret. That number is whopping.

And while the best way to prevent regret is to really be sure about the style and placement of any permanent body modification, Healthline noted that sometimes even that doesn't help. In fact, it's the permanency that seems to cause the regret that happens almost immediately after the tattoo is done. Healthline, like many of the commenters on the woman's TikTok reccommended giving the tattoo time to heal and giving yourself time to adjust.

It's highly likely that this woman will grow to love her new ink, especially after it's completed and fully healed. If, however, that doesn't happen and the resolutions offered by her tattoo artist don't help, speaking to a professional might.

Having an identity crisis over a very noticeable and very permanent change to your appearance is not uncommon, but it's also something that can be overcome. The woman's neck tattoo does not change who she is as a person and that's what's most important.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.