People Applaud Woman For Exposing Cheating Husband Right In Front Of Him — ‘You Just Set The Tone For 2025’

A woman started 2025 off right by leaving her unfaithful husband back in 2024! Not only has she moved on from him and acknowledged that she deserves better, but she also cautioned other women by publicly exposing him for the entire internet to see.

The woman exposed her cheating husband on TikTok.

In a video that has other women praising the betrayed wife, the woman, known as @chrismanbrandi on the app, explained how her husband’s actions reminded her that she deserved much better.

Advertisement

“You know what's wild?" she asked rhetorically. "Changing everything about yourself to fit your husband of almost two decades' needs and then he still [expletive] cheats on you all the time and then begs to come home."

The since-deleted video took a sudden turn when the woman panned the camera directly on the cheating husband in question. He, of course, did not have the guts to look up from his phone and face the music.

Gorynvd | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The woman continued her narration of recent events that occurred in her marriage. She claimed that after her husband begged her to let him come home, he told her that he didn’t even love her.

“Well, no [expletive]. If you were in love with me, you wouldn't [expletive] around on me all the time,” she responded.

The woman also said that her husband threw away the life they built together because he met a 20-year-old woman and decided he wanted a future with her instead.

“I've never been more embarrassed in my life to even admit that I married somebody like this,” she confessed.

Advertisement

Thankfully, she is now entering the new year as a single lady free from the person who treated her so poorly.

Viewers applauded the woman’s actions, wishing her nothing but the best in her new life.

“This is my first impression of you and I LOVE everything about this. Immediately followed,” one TikTok user commented.

“The fact he’s right there has me dying,” another commenter wrote.

“This is not passive-aggressive, it’s just aggressive and I am here for it,” a third user added.

The woman is doing herself a monumental favor by ditching her cheating husband and kicking off the new year by putting herself first. She deserves much better — a life filled with respect, honesty, and love instead of infidelity and lies.

Advertisement

While every relationship is different and all couples have their unique expectations and boundaries, forgiving the person who cheated on you without consequences only permits them to do so again. Although difficult and often painful, walking away is the best decision.

So this year, let's take a page out of her book. Make a promise to yourself that you will no longer tolerate poor treatment from others. Stop allowing the people in your life to use you as a doormat and set a better, more empowering tone for the year ahead.

Advertisement

Know what you are worthy of and do not accept anything less — even if it means putting those who hurt you on blast for the world to see!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.