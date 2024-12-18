Woman Explains The Unique Generational Curse Gen Zers Will Have To Heal From

It can be tempting for parents to share every detail of their children's lives online. Whether you're proud of your kid's accomplishments, concerned about their development, or frustrated by their bad behavior, someone online will surely relate. After all, 83% of parents use social media.

However, one mom cautions other parents against posting their kids online, especially their unflattering and vulnerable moments.

Advertisement

The woman explained that Gen Zers will have to heal from the unique generational curse of being posted online.

"I think I figured out what these kids and this generation is gonna have to heal from," mom and content creator Randi Rosario began her video. "I think this generation of curses that we put on our kids is getting online telling people their business."

@therandirossario Constantly recording your kids crying is light weight bullying 😩 ♬ original sound - Randi Rossario

Rosario said that many parents record their children when their upset or struggling. Their child could be having a full-on meltdown, yet their mom and dad record their tears to share with thousands of strangers online — where it will stay perpetually because, as we know, the internet is forever.

Advertisement

“Everything [doesn’t] have to be recorded,” she stressed. “Keep it in the house sometimes.”

Instead of posting their child's bad moments online, Rosario encouraged parents to talk to their friends.

“Vent so you don't go off on your child," she advised. "Have a conversation. But everything doesn’t have to be online.”

Advertisement

Posting children's private moments online — a practice commonly known as 'sharenting' — can be damaging for the child, especially as they get older.

At some point, the kids will be on social media and may come across a video of themselves in a vulnerable moment. This is bad enough, but they will also be subject to the potentially thousands of comments sharing their opinions about the child who did not — could not — consent to being recorded or posted.

Some parents even trash-talk their kids online, calling them brats and complaining about their bad behavior. How will that kid feel as a teenager, hearing their parents' negative thoughts?

What about when other people — job recruiters, friends, or bullies — inevitably find these videos?

Research has shown that kids already find sharenting to be "embarrassing" and "frustrating." It's safe to assume their opinion won't change for the better as they age.

Advertisement

Aside from the emotional impact, sharenting also puts children's safety at risk.

Posting content centered around children can put them in danger in several ways.

For one, photos of children sadly are often reposted on websites for predators. While this is presumably not the parent's intention, the impact is the same. Anything can happen to these photos and videos once they are on the internet.

Sharenting also puts children at risk of identity fraud, especially if parents share details like their kid's birthday, location, and full name.

Advertisement

“Kids' Social Security numbers, when combined with date of birth, name, and address, are often good targets for identity theft,” Leah Plunkett, a faculty member at Harvard Law School who specializes in children, family law and technology told NPR.

Parents must prioritize their children's well-being and safety over their desire to post on social media.

Even if you have already posted your children online, it's not too late to make some changes.

"Go back over your social media posts and take down what you're not so sure about," Plunkett advised. "Then make your settings private."

Advertisement

For the sake of your children's emotional and physical safety, keep their faces off the internet and stop this generational curse from taking over.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.