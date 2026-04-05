Woman Thanks Boiled Peanuts For Singlehandedly Getting Her Through Her Divorce

Going through the end of a long-term relationship is never easy, so it can be helpful to find comforting things to cling to during that time. One thing a lot of people find comfort in is food.

Comfort food has turned into something of a joke while also getting a bad rap for being unhealthy. One woman turned to a food that isn't really healthy in the traditional sense during one of the most difficult periods of her life, but it definitely proved to be good for her soul.

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A woman explained how boiled peanuts singlehandedly helped her get through her divorce.

In a TikTok video, Ruby Gregory admitted that after going through a rather painful divorce, she was convinced that finding the light at the end of the tunnel would be difficult. However, she found solace in an unexpected way and decided to show her appreciation for a food company that she credits with helping her get back on her feet.

"I have consumed well over 100 cans of Peanut Patch boiled peanuts after my wife left me back in September," Gregory began in her video. "And I wrote the company an email to tell them how much I appreciate their product. And I'm gonna read you that email."

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Sharing the email she had sent the company, Gregory expressed her "appreciation and gratitude" for their product. She explained that several months prior, her wife revealed that she had cheated with someone in her nursing program before leaving her. Gregory was so heartbroken that she could hardly eat for the first month afterward.

The only thing Gregory could stomach eating at that time was boiled peanuts.

She recalled losing 30 pounds over the course of 30 days before she got a craving for the Southern staple, boiled peanuts. Since then, Gregory has eaten around five to ten cans of her favorite brand of boiled peanuts every week. She believes that she's had 100 cans of Peanut Patch boiled peanuts in total.

Skylar Kang | Pexels

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"I am doing much better now," she added hopefully. "This is the hardest and best thing that has ever happened to me. I've learnt so much about my own resiliency and strength, and I am genuinely excited for what my future holds."

She continued, "In the coming weeks, my divorce will be finalized, and I will be able to officially and legally move forward with my life. But I will always remember that when things got hard, and money got tight, I could always count on my Peanut Patch cans of boiled peanuts to keep me going, no matter what the next day brought."

While Gregory's video was comical, it also highlighted just how healing comfort food can be.

Research about comfort food has provided a mixed bag of results, but it seems to suggest that comfort foods can truly help people manage their emotional states, whether it comes through the food itself or their beliefs about the food.

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Lucas Andrade | Pexels

In Gregory's case, the boiled peanuts became more than just something to eat and gain sustenance. She was able to rely on them to get her through such a hard time, and being able to find even a semblance of comfort when things feel so disheartening can mean a lot.

Much to Gregory's delight, the Peanut Patch company responded to her now-viral video by messaging her on Instagram, which she shared in a follow-up video. They said, "Just wanted to let you know that there are some boiled peanuts heading your way, but we are also putting together another care package for ya, that’ll take a little longer. Didn’t want you to think we forgot about ya or anything!"

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Gregory's story of resilience shows that you really can get through anything. And, it certainly doesn't hurt if you have some good food to help you on the journey to healing.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.