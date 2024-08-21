Woman Demands Her Husband Rebuild The Deck He Just Finished Because Of One Petty Detail She Doesn't Like

People are urging one man to divorce his wife after her reaction to him building a new deck for them.

While many Internet users have described her as controlling and ungrateful, the wife claimed that her reaction contributed to their “happy marriage” and explained how.

The wife demanded that her husband rebuild the deck after noticing that the spacing on the wire railings was a few inches off.

The wife named Cassie, took to TikTok and asked viewers how angry they thought her husband would be if she asked him to rebuild the backyard deck he had just finished after she noticed a minuscule detail was wrong in the metal wiring.

Advertisement

Cassie could not help but notice that the spaces between the wires toward the top of the deck railing were larger than those at the bottom. “I wanted it all to look like this,” Cassie said pointing to the top of the railing.

Advertisement

She panned the camera around to show off the project and the unfortunate reality that if she wanted the wire frame spaces adjusted, he would have to tear the whole structure apart and start again from the ground up.

“I don’t know how hard it’s gonna be,” she said. “It’s not that I’m ungrateful that he’s doing this, it’s just that you can see [the space differences].”

Cassie added that if the roles were reversed, she would be mad that her husband would ask her to start completely from the beginning over something most people wouldn’t even notice anyway.

“It just bothers me,” she said. “He’s gonna have to redo this.”

Advertisement

However, most viewers believed that Cassie’s request was unreasonable.

Some people even went as far as encouraging her husband to divorce her.

“Completely understandable to have him redo it again. The marriage, not the fence,” one TikTok user commented.

“Leave the poor man alone it looks good,” another user wrote.

“Hopefully, there is a prenup,” another user added.

Others noted that there was nothing stopping Cassie from fixing the wiring herself since she was the one who was bothered by it.

“Feel free to do it yourself and it will get done just how you like it,” another user suggested.

Advertisement

However, others believed that the wire spacing toward the bottom of the railing was done intentionally and was meant to be that way.

“It's called rabbit fence. A smaller grid on the bottom keeps them on one side. It will keep kids and pets from sticking heads through also,” one TikTok user noted.

“The tighter gap on the bottom is to keep stuff from falling off the porch onto the ground,” another user wrote.

While most people believed that Cassie’s criticisms about the deck were over the top and veered into micromanaging territory, she argued that it is these criticisms that keep her marriage healthy.

In a follow-up video, Cassie explained that she and her husband work as a team to ensure that every one of their home projects is completed correctly.

For example, when Cassie’s husband was working on the deck, she pointed out the measurements she notices are a bit off, and when she was cleaning their pool, her husband geared her attention toward any dirty spots she may have missed.

Advertisement

She credited this teamwork as the key to their happy marriage, and although she was criticized for her petty complaints about the deck, Cassie might actually be onto something.

Marriage.com noted that teamwork is essential when it comes to relationships, but especially marriages. That teamwork doesn't always have to be split evenly either. As the outlet noted, as long as the couple agrees and gives 100% together, it doesn't really matter how the percentages are divided.

Advertisement

In simpler terms, what works for Cassie and her husband doesn't have to work for anyone else.

It's easy to criticize another couple for views and dynamics that you disagree with, but at the end of the day, you aren't married to Cassie or her husband.

Every marriage is different, and what is unacceptable in one may be completely fair in another.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.