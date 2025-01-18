Woman Accused A Toddler Of Ruining Her Birthday Dinner At A Restaurant — 'Control Your Kid'

Toddlers in restaurants are always a contentious subject. Unless parents are eating at a fast food restaurant, it's hard to get any sympathy from patrons who complain about ruined date nights and dinners interrupted by tantrums and bad behavior.

A mom on TikTok is no exception. She called out a restaurant patron for accusing her toddler of disrupting her birthday dinner, and she expected that others would take her side. However, most people believed that the mom was the one in the wrong, and she should have been more considerate of the birthday girl.

A woman accused a noisy toddler of ruining her birthday dinner and told the mother to control her kid.

While out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse, a mom named Brandy and her toddler son were seated behind a group of patrons celebrating a birthday. In her since-deleted TikTok, Brandy shared that her son was making noise at the table, and one of the ladies at the birthday dinner turned around and told the mom to "control" her kid because he was apparently ruining their night out.

Brandy did not appreciate the woman’s remarks and claimed that she, too, was trying her very best to have a nice dinner while keeping her toddler entertained. “I hope that if you ever decide to become a mother, you will encounter humans who are a million times more compassionate than you decided to be to us,” she wrote in a text overlay of her video.

While the toddler's mom believed that the woman was the one in the wrong, others were not so on board with her opinion.

Most viewers argued that if Brandy’s toddler was especially noisy, she should have brought him outside until he settled down so that other customers could enjoy their meals.

Parenting Coach Lisa Bunnage agreed. She urged parents to take their children out of a restaurant as soon as they start acting up.“You don’t put other diners through that. You pick up your child, take them outside in the parking lot, and then stand there filing your nails while they’re having a tantrum,” she said in a TikTok video.

Eventually, your child will settle down and know if they act up again, they will be brought outside again and will be more likely to behave themselves.

Perhaps the blame falls on both the woman celebrating her birthday and the toddler's mom.

All young children are bound to make noise in a restaurant, and it doesn’t mean that they have inconsiderate or neglectful parents. People seem to just have a much shorter fuse than they used to. However, parents have also become less concerned about the world around them as they go about the struggles of raising young children.

Maybe instead of a confrontation, the women celebrating should have had more patience, and the mom should have removed her toddler to ensure everyone enjoyed their meals.

Parents and their children deserve to go out to eat in public spaces and are likely doing the very best they can to keep their children quiet and entertained. They are not going out with the intention of inconveniencing other people trying to eat a peaceful meal or ruining a birthday.

The same can be said for anyone looking for an adult night out. Everyone deserves to enjoy a restaurant meal, and everyone can if we all just have a little more empathy for each other.

