While it may not be the end of the world if you're wearing a ring on your middle finger, spiritualists advise it's best to choose a different finger unless you're looking for a little chaos in your life. If you want a life full of peace and stability, however, it's a good decision to stack rings on every single finger except the middle one.

When putting on jewelry, most of us do so without really giving it a second thought. All we care about is accessorizing the outfit, but apparently, when it comes to rings in particular, there are dos and don’ts about where they should be placed on a person's finger. In a slew of videos, numerous women shared the superstition that comes with wearing a ring on your middle finger, and why you should avoid putting it there in the first place.

Why you shouldn't wear a ring on your middle finger if you want a peaceful life.

In a video posted to Instagram, a content creator named Jessica Griffin explained how, during her early 20s, she had been wearing a ring on her middle finger when a woman informed her that witches usually don't wear rings on their middle fingers. The woman told Griffin that each of our fingers is ruled by different planets, and the middle finger is ruled by Saturn.

Since Saturn already has rings around its planet, when you wear a ring on your middle finger, it can cause chaos in your life. To this day, Griffin admitted that she avoids putting rings on her middle fingers.

"When I have, I've tried to notice if things feel chaotic. And sometimes I feel like I've noticed they actually have," Griffin said.

Wearing rings on your middle fingers can invite more challenges into your life.

In a TikTok video, a spiritual content creator named Greta explained the same theory that Griffin heard during her 20s. Wearing any kind of ring on your middle finger can invite more obstacles and struggles into your life.

"Saturn is the planet of responsibility, learning lessons. It's like that fatherly energy that wants to show you how to grow up, so when you wear rings on your middle fingers, you actually expand your capacity to bring in more challenges, more lessons for responsibility."

Greta pointed out that if you're noticing that you're going through a lot of struggle and challenge in your life, you should immediately take the rings off of your middle fingers to be free. While there is no concrete, scientific proof that this is the case, the superstition has been passed down for centuries and is often taken quite seriously in metaphysical circles.

Just like other superstitions and worries that exist around jewelry and the energy it can bring into your life, it's not meant to be something to fear but rather something to be mindful of. Of course, not everyone who wears a ring on their middle finger is doomed for constant chaos.

At the very least, it can give you an excuse to switch things up, and who knows, you might even notice a bit of a shift happening when you do.

