Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research conducted a 2006 study about men and women during the holidays and their stress levels.

In the name of holidays and all things merry, we have put together statistics comparing how men and women view certain aspects of the holidays differently.

It turns out that men are quite laid-back, whereas women are far more concerned with hosting, cleaning, and overall expectations of the holidays.

Just ask your partner and yourself a question, then compare the results to see exactly where the two of you fall on different subjects, concerns, and topics as important as religion, and as light-hearted as how much you love Christmas.

Here are a few more things the study found about men and women during the holiday season.

Why men scientifically love Christmas way more than women do:

1. Men are worried about less

People are worried about the holidays, with a thirty-eight percent increase in stress when it comes to planning the holidays. However, most people, fifty-four percent, say they feel no difference in the amount of stress they experience.

Unfortunately, it's women who carry the bunt of the worry during the holiday season with forty-four percent of women reporting an increase of stress during the holidays versus only thirty-one percent of men.

Women say they have a harder time relaxing during the holidays because they are more likely to take on all of the tasks associated with family celebrations, such as shopping, cooking, and cleaning.

Yes, women have found stress in "cleaning."

Men, you really don't stress out about the holidays, do you?

2. Women and men have different holiday stressors.

Both men and women feel an obligation to their families during the holidays.

Half of men, forty-nine percent, and fifty-one percent of women strongly agree that they must make sure everyone in their family is happy during these times.

However, when it comes to family obligations both genders are different.

Women report that they are much more likely to shoulder the work burden. During Thanksgiving, women are twice as likely to cook, sixty-six percent of women vs only thirty-five percent of men, shop for food, fifty-two percent of women vs thirty-two percent of men, and clean dirty dishes with seventy percent of women doing them compared to only forty-one percent of men.

What are men stressed about? Watching football, with forty-six percent of men choosing to watch them on the holidays vs only twenty-six percent of women.

3. Men are less stressed than women

Men are far more likely to relax during the holidays than women are. Forty-one percent of men feel like they can relax during the holidays while only twenty-seven percent of women feel that way.

4. Everyone loves the holidays

Despite all the stressors of the holidays, many people report that they look forward to the holiday season.

During the holidays, people report many positive emotions such as happiness, with seventy-eight percent feeling it often), love, with seventy-five percent reporting they feel it often during the holidays), and sixty percent reporting being in high spirits.

