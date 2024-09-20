5 Things Missing From Most People's Relationships & How They Can Be Fixed In 4 Days

Research has shown that healthy relationships are fundamental to our well-being, emotionally as well as physically. Still, we push relationships to the back burner, focusing more on productivity than connection. But it doesn't have to be this way.

We can shift focus to our relationships — and not just the romantic ones. In the workplace, our families, and in friendships, interpersonal relationships matter more than we know, so how can we shift our focus?

The YourTango Relationship Fitness Summit is a great place to start. The summit is four days of intimate conversation with some of the world's leading experts in five key relationship categories, including Dr. Dan Siegel, Destini Ann Davis, Dr. Pedram Shojai, Jenn Lim, Marianne Williamson, and more. It's free, fully virtual, and premiers September 25-28, 2024. You still have time to save your spot!

Five things missing from most people's relationships

1. Emotional intimacy in romantic relationships

Psychologist Dr. Stan Tatkin understands how emotional intimacy can be tricky. While it seems like being in love, living together, and maybe even building a family together would always equate to emotional intimacy, it simply isn't the case. True intimacy happens when the person you're romantically partnered with accepts who you are, deep inside, and will treasure and respect the person — even if the person isn't perfect and is still growing, as Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula, an expert in narcissism, knows well.

Sadly, many people in long-term relationships don't experience true emotional intimacy with their partners. Fortunately, the Relationship Fitness Summit has many speakers dedicated to helping people get closer to their partners and protect themselves from undue heartbreak. At the Relationship Fitness Summit, Dr. Ramani and Dr. Tatkin each share how to create emotional intimacy and protect yourself from partners who may exploit that.

2. Truly reliable friendships

Therapist Dr. Laura Berman knows what it takes to have a great friendship. It varies on the person and the setting, but most people want to have at least one good friend they can confide their deepest secrets to and who can be trusted to tell the truth, even when it's hard. These friendships sustain us during the worst of times and make the good times even better.

During the Relationship Fitness summit, Dr. Berman as well as experts like the dynamic duo Dr. Harville Hendrix and his wife Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt guide participants through building lasting, supportive friendships. After all, friendships help people live longer, happier lives!

3. Colleagues who make your workday better

One great workplace friend can change everything about a job, but people can be guarded when it comes to befriending a colleague, as workplace expert Jenn Lim can attest.

Community builder Ann Shoket, author Jen Romolini, and others will break down what people can do to build better professional relationships — whether you're the boss or the employee! And if you're spending eight or more hours per day with someone, it helps to have a fulfilling working relationship.

4. Family without toxicity

In a time when people are going "no-contact" with their parents and disowning their siblings, it's easy to feel a little hopeless about your own tense or troubled family relationships. But for many people, repairing rifts in your extended family is possible, especially if we handle the repairs are done thoughtfully.

Possibly even more importantly, you can do it all differently with our children and raise connected, happy, healthy kids. If healing and growing is on your mind, the family section of the Relationship Fitness Summit is for you.

Relationship therapist Dr. Reta Faye Walker's segment focuses on how to have the hardest conversations, including political disputes, setting boundaries, taking time away from family and coming back together after a period of "no-contact", in the healthiest, most productive ways.

In addition, attachment expert Eli Harwood talks about developing a healthy relationship with our kids and keeping communication with other adults clear and compassionate. On top of that, couples therapy icon Dr. Harville Hendrix and many more touch on ways they've helped keep their families close over decades.

5. A true appreciation for who you are, inside

We all know self-love and self-esteem are key to happiness, but how in the world are you supposed to get there? You can't just snap your fingers and instantly appreciate yourself ... or can you?

Self-improvement and spirituality icon Marianne Williamson, along with experts like Dr. Rick Hanson, Case Kenny and others insist it isn't that easy, but true self-acceptance and love are also not too far out of reach.

For more, tune into the free Relationship Fitness Summit, September 25 - 28, where you will have the opportunity to learn:

The proven tools, skills, and strategies you need to improve your relationship fitness in ALL key areas of your life: in your work, with your family and friends, in your love life, and crucially, with yourself.

The immense power of relationship fitness and how it is key to not only your happiness, longevity, health, and emotional wellness but also your financial well-being.

The power of deep listening, accountability, and curiosity to achieve exceptional relationships.

... and so much more!

