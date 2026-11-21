Most people spend their working years dreaming of retirement. But things are very different now than they were for people born in the 50s who saw it as their rightful reward.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute found that some people are putting retirement off because they can’t afford it, which shows just how differently people think about it based on when they were born.

Retirement was exciting for people born in the 1950s, but those born in every decade since have felt less confident about it.

The world used to be pretty straightforward. If you worked hard, you got to relax at the end of your life and do the things you had always wanted to do. Now, people wonder if they’ll get to experience retirement at all.

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People born in the 50s think retirement should be their chance to do whatever they want after years of working hard.

If any age group comes close to planning for the stereotypical idea of retirement that includes golfing and spending time with grandchildren, it’s people born in the 1950s. They experienced a different environment that gave them a bit more freedom.

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There was no fear that the Social Security Administration (SSA) would run out of money, and most workers also had pensions. According to Georgetown Law, in 1970, around the time people from the 50s would have been entering the workforce, 26.3 million workers in the private sector had a pension plan.

As Purdue Global noted, people born during this era are extremely hard workers. They see retirement as the light at the end of the tunnel. After devoting years of their life to their careers, they feel like they earned the right to relax and enjoy the rest of their lives.

People born in the 60s want to do all of the things that they didn’t have time for when they retire, but they aren’t very hopeful about it.

Unlike people from the 1950s who saw retirement as a reward for a lifetime of work, people from the 1960s haven’t had quite as much optimism. They want the same freedom, obviously, but it might be harder to achieve.

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Anyone born in 1960 or after can collect their full retirement benefits at age 67 per the SSA's guidleines. A report from Transamerica showed that 39% of the people in this age group are depending on Social Security for most of their retirement income. However, 44% are also worried that money could run out.

The 60s were made up of people who are self-starters. Most of them wouldn’t be satisfied with sitting around and doing nothing after they retire. They probably wouldn’t even mind some flexible, part-time work. But the reality is that they don’t know if they’ll even reach that point.

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People born in the 70s are trying to balance their money troubles with what they want from retirement.

Retirement really started to get complicated for everyone born in the 1970s. They entered the workforce during the transition from pensions to 401(k)s, leaving many with very little savings to speak of, according to Transamerica.

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Despite the financial obstacles that make it hard for them to retire, Goldman Sachs noted that a lot of members of this age group have actually had to stop working earlier than they expected to take care of family members or manage their own declining health.

People from the 70s always knew retirement would be a challenge, so they try to think about it in more flexible terms. They’re more worried about being financially stable than reaching some magic age. As long as they can make time for the things they enjoy, they aren’t opposed to continuing to work with a relaxed schedule.

People born in the 80s wish they could enjoy retirement but are starting to give up on the idea.

The possibility of retiring at all has started to seem questionable for people born in the 1980s. They’ve faced a difficult economy since they started working and never had the chance to catch up. Now, saving for retirement is one of their three biggest concerns, according to an Investopedia survey.

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Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers, described their plight, saying, “It’s a lot harder for young people today to save up for markers of the American Dream than it was for previous generations.”

It’s no surprise that this age group is considered more burned out than any other. They would love to be able to enjoy retirement like people born in the 50s can, but that’s seeming less and less likely.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.