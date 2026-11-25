There’s no one right way to explain what makes life worth living. Some experts, like psychologist Gabrielle Pfund, PhD, think the secret is finding a sense of purpose, but even that’s hard to define.

Since everyone has their own idea of what makes life worth living, it only makes sense that people born across different decades would also have their own thoughts based on the world they grew up in.

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What makes life worth living isn’t the same for people born in the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Older folks were more interested in reaching traditional success, but younger people care more about their personal well-being. This has put them at odds over what truly makes them want to get out of bed in the morning.

People born in the 60s think that achieving traditional success makes life worth living.

The 1960s seemed to be caught between two different worlds. Many people still had traditional values, but others rejected convention and turned to the growing counterculture, according to history professor Harvard Sitkoff.

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Despite the confusion, a majority of the people born during this decade stuck with tradition. A study published in Personality Processes and Individual Differences showed that this age group considered family and career their top priorities, along with “developing a meaningful philosophy of life.”

For the most part, people from the 60s wanted to build successful lives that gave them the means to live up to society’s expectations. They think life is worth living when other people can recognize their accomplishments and the legacy they leave behind.

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People born in the 70s feel like personal freedom is what makes life worth living.

Childhood looked very different in the 1970s, which influenced what people born in this decade thought made life worth living. They learned to take care of themselves while their parents were at work when they were still young.

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Dr. Billy J. Hensley, President and CEO of The National Endowment for Financial Education, explained how this shaped the adults these kids grew up to become. “The word resilience is a reflector of our individual style and our financial identities,” he said.

This age group’s number one priority is freedom. After gaining independence early in life, they aren’t eager to give it up now. They think a life worth living is one that lets them make their own decisions without relying on anyone else.

People born in the 80s believe life is worth living when they have a clear purpose.

Growing up was a pretty rude awakening for most people born in the second half of the 1980s. They thought they could follow the traditional formula for becoming successful without hitting too many road bumps, which couldn’t have been more wrong.

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As generational researcher Jason Dorsey said, “This is the same group that was told if you go to college and get good grades, everything’s going to work out, and then they crashed into the Great Recession.”

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That meant that they couldn’t find happiness in typical milestones like people born in the 60s did. Instead, they worked to build lives they actually enjoyed. That included jobs they liked that made a difference, according to a study published by the American Academy of Political and Social Science.

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Becoming wealthy with impressive job titles was harder for people from the 80s, so they turned to finding fulfillment in their lives as a way to make them worth living.

People born in the 90s focus on their emotional well-being as the thing that makes life worth living.

Life has been completely different for people born in the 1990s since day one, so they’ve had to adapt. The American Psychological Association noted that this age group is under a lot of stress.

It’s basically impossible not to connect that to social media use. Emory University Dean M. Daniele Fallin, PhD, said, “A lot of youth say that social media is too much for them, but often this realization comes after significant negative experiences.”

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What’s interesting is that people from the 90s are more comfortable talking about these issues because of their greater mental health awareness. They aren’t willing to put themselves through anything that puts their well-being at risk, including at work, per a Deloitte analysis.

These people are chasing peace instead of accomplishments. They think life is worth living when they feel content. They won’t bend over backward to prove their value or make sacrifices that don’t feel worthwhile just to get ahead in life.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.