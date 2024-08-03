Wealthy 19-Year-Old Who Doesn't Ever Need To Work Wonders What A 'Rich Kid Should Do With Their Life' — 'I Have No Drive Or Ambition'

Most kids born into wealthy families tend to grow up without any idea of who they are or what they truly want in life. When things are easily handed to you, you lack the necessary skills to build your own life.

One wealthy 19-year-old who claimed he’ll never need to work took to Reddit asking for advice on what he should do with his life.

In a since-deleted post on the r/rich forum, he explained that he was born into generational wealth, although his parents were not excessively rich.

“My parents won’t tell us any exact numbers right now. What I know is that we get all our money from a company my great-great-grandpa started, and most of my family doesn’t work anymore,” he explained.

“My parents want me to do something, but they aren’t strict about what I choose,” he wrote. “I’m just looking for any insight or ideas. I have some interest in anthropology, politics, [and] psychology, but not enough to commit to a career in any of that.”

He added that due to some mental health challenges, he dropped out of high school and later earned his GED. He then went to community college and eventually dropped out from there as well.

“I enjoy learning but honestly have no work ethic or ambition,” he stated. “It’s hard for me to see the point in doing most things but I don’t want to do nothing forever.”

It makes sense why the teenager lacks drive and motivation, especially if he hasn’t been put in a situation where he had no choice but to build his own life.

Often, kids of wealthy families experience similar situations, where they can easily get anything they desire, to the point where they don’t see the meaning and value behind these blessings because they didn’t work for them themselves.

Reddit users suggested the teen consider cutting ties with his family’s wealth so he can understand what it means to work for things on his own.

“Refuse the money and pretend you are starting from scratch,” one person commented. “Only once you learn and fail, then use your knowledge and family wealth to grow your assets.”

Commenters agreed that if the teen truly wants to develop ambition, he will need to let go of his family’s support to navigate life on his own, as the majority of the population does.

“You don’t figure out how to function well in society and with others when everything’s figured out and done for you,” another person pointed out. “Go out there and figure out a way to fall on your ass and pick yourself back up. It’ll build confidence in the long term, and you’ll be better off.”

“DON'T depend on their money,” someone else agreed. “Learn to provide for yourself; that will expose you to real life, and as hard as it is, it will increase your self-esteem and give you a better perspective on your next steps.”

Others empathized with the teen’s confusion, affirming that these feelings are natural at his age and that he is already on the right track in seeking advice and wondering what paths he should consider.

“It’s not uncommon to feel ‘lost’ at your age regardless of how much or little money you have,” one mom empathized. “Nobody can teach you how to have a work ethic at your age either. It comes from finding something you care about enough to want to do it.”

“No path is the same for everyone, but you have to start somewhere,” she added. “Please tell yourself every day that you’re going to find yours, and you will be fine. You’re only 19. You can be anything.”

The teen’s options are limitless, and he can pursue any path he chooses.

Whether the teen decides to go out into the world without the stability of his family’s wealth, explore how he can grow their wealth, go back to school and get a degree, or simply identify his unique hobbies and interests, his options are endless, and he has so much time and space to figure this out without any pressure weighing on him.

He is lucky to find himself in such a fortunate situation where he can pursue anything he desires without the barrier of financial stress in the way, even though he lacks the skillsets and drive to do so.

Psychology Today noted that while children of considerate means are lucky in their privileges and opportunities, their upbringing comes with its own set of struggles, including entitlement and a misunderstanding of the value and reward of working hard towards any goal.

That missing sense of responsibility and self-pride means these children can grow up with a skewed sense of self-worth. Placing value in things, people, and endeavors that are ultimately unfulfilling.

Of course, this only happens if parents neglect to prioritize boundaries and a sense of individuality that stems from forging their own path. Perhaps in questioning his future, this young man is already halfway to overcoming what he considers a lack of drive or purpose.

With the surge of educational content accessible to anyone on social media, this young man can navigate a myriad of paths that exist, and even try out different ones until he finds one that sticks.

However, as he briefly mentioned, he has experienced mental health setbacks which he should focus on before anything else.

Wealth makes no difference in the likelihood of depression or anxiety, but as long as the teen pushes himself to focus on his needs, stay busy, and discover his unique strengths and skills, he will create a meaningful life.

