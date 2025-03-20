Science Says If You Do These 4 Things Regularly, You Can Retain Strong Cognitive Skills Well Into Your 60s

For years, it’s been widely believed that cognitive skills decline as early as our 30s. However, a new study published in Science Advances challenges that idea, showing that cognitive abilities like literacy and numeracy can actually improve well into your 40s and beyond.

The research indicates that cognitive decline isn’t inevitable and can be prevented — or even reversed — through regular mental engagement. Here are several things you can do to maintain or even improve your cognitive skills as you age.

The study found that if you do these four things regularly, you can retain strong cognitive skills well into your 60s:

1. Regularly exercise your brain

One of the biggest takeaways from the study was the importance of regularly using your cognitive abilities, such as reading, writing, and doing basic math. People who frequently engaged in these activities — both in their personal lives and at work — were able to retain or even enhance their cognitive skills well into their 60s.

Whether you’re reading articles, managing finances, or following instructions at work, keeping your mind actively engaged every day helps to preserve cognitive function. The study found that individuals who used these skills more frequently showed no decline in their cognitive abilities, highlighting the critical role of routine mental engagement.

2. Embrace lifelong learning and challenging tasks

The study also showed that people who were actively searching for new learning opportunities or complex tasks tended to keep their cognitive skills sharp.

Whether it’s learning a new language, taking on more complex work tasks, or engaging in hobbies that require critical thinking, lifelong learning is key. In fact, a 2014 study found that older adults who engaged in a new hobby that engaged their brains — this study specifically used quilting and digital photography — had improved memory and overall cognitive function.

The researchers noted that people who took on challenging tasks and consistently pushed themselves to learn new things experienced minimal cognitive decline. So, whether it’s through formal education or self-directed learning, continuously expanding your knowledge and skills is vital for maintaining cognitive strength.

3. Integrate brain-boosting activities into your routine

Another important aspect of maintaining cognitive abilities is incorporating reading, writing, and numeracy tasks into your daily routine. The study found that even small, everyday activities — like reading a book, calculating your budget, or interpreting data at work — could help keep your cognitive abilities sharp.

The more you make these tasks part of your regular routine, the more you’re engaging your brain in ways that prevent decline. People who made a habit of using their cognitive skills in everyday life tended to show better cognitive performance, even as they got older.

4. Stay engaged in skill-related work

The study also found that people in skill-based or white-collar jobs — where cognitive tasks like reading and numeracy are frequently used — were able to maintain or even improve their cognitive skills over time.

Those who consistently used their cognitive skills at work saw more positive cognitive outcomes than those in roles that didn’t require these skills. The researchers emphasized that individuals in occupations that demand literacy or numeracy regularly showed continued improvement in these areas, even beyond the age of 40, as long as they kept using these skills frequently.

Cognitive decline isn’t inevitable.

This study offered a refreshing perspective on aging and how important exercising your brain truly is. Like any muscle, if we keep using our brains regularly and engage in lifelong learning, the sky's the limit in terms of maintaining a sharp mind.

Regular use of cognitive abilities in daily life, embracing challenging tasks, and staying engaged in skill-related activities at work all contribute to preserving these skills. With the right habits, you can continue to improve your cognitive abilities well into your 60s and beyond. So, keep your brain engaged, embrace new challenges, and take care of your health — you’re in control of your cognitive future.

