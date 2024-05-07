5 Ways To Know Your "Hunch" Is Right

Signs your gut was right all along.

Last updated on May 07, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Knowing your hunch is right, when everyone else is questioning themselves Icons8 Photos, Syda Productions | Canva
Advertisement

Now, I don't know about you, but I've had some hunches over the years, and I didn't always greet them with open arms. Some I acted on, and some I didn't. Some were winners, some were so-so. and with some, I missed the boat. So what was the difference? How do you know when to move forward, or when to let it go?

RELATED: What It Really Means To Trust Your Intuition (And Why You Should Do It)

Here are 5 ways to know your "hunch" is right:

1. Slow it down

Take time to decide. Even if it's something you think you have to act quickly on, there's always time to put down the phone, stop the email, and think it through. Taking time to breathe will stop you from making an impulsive decision.

Advertisement
@morcieanderson If you have a hunch, follow it! #intuition #consciousness ♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre

2. Get the facts

If you have some nagging questions, get them answered now. You don't want to end up saying, "If only I'd known," or "I had a feeling that might be an issue." Now is the time to pay attention to your intuition and get all your questions answered.

Advertisement

RELATED: 7 Psychological Reasons You Don’t Trust Yourself

3. Find someone to talk it over with

Two heads are always better than one. Find a person who can listen to you talk through your thought process. You don't need their answers or opinions, you just need someone who will ask good questions, and who will give you time and space to process your thoughts — not theirs.

@ms.annatsui Trust in your success #higherconsciousness #spiritualbusiness #lawofassumptiontok ♬ original sound - Anna Tsui

4. Ask yourself why, really why

Get to the reason underneath the reason. Not just your initial reason like "it's a good deal," but the real reason, such as "I'm desperately in need of money" or even "my family will be impressed." Be sure there are good economic and non-economic justifications behind the impulse to act.

Advertisement

RELATED: 15 Easy Ways To Build More Trust In Yourself

5. Don't second-guess yourself

Once you've made your decision, move forward and don't look back. The biggest factor in any success is the passion and effort we put into it, coupled with the belief that we can do it.

She knows her hunch was right as she smile in the sunlight mimagephotography via Shutterstock

Advertisement

When everything inside of you says, "This is a winner," believe it. Second-guessing your hunch is second-guessing yourself. Instead of not trusting yourself. Take a few moments to tap into your hunch, learn all you can, logically look at the checks and balances, then trust yourself, trust your hunch, and prepare for a big win.

Just some quick and easy advice for when you are in the winner's circle.

Related Stories From YourTango:
How Energetically Attractive Are You?
My Husband Cheated On Me, But Here's How We Saved Our Marriage
Woman Says Single People Should Be Making ‘Gift Registries’ Like Their Engaged & Pregnant Friends — ‘They Should Be Celebrated’

RELATED: 5 Disturbing Signs Your Money’s Been Hacked

Advertisement

Jane Honeck coaches couples with money and other difficult life issues. She believes letting go of assumptions and approaching life with curiosity is the anecdote for falling prey to life's expectations. 

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive