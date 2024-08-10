5 Ways To Magically Get Out Of Even The Worst Funk You've Ever Been In

Pick yourself up.

Last updated on Aug 10, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman finds a magical way to get out of the worst funk she has ever been in. filadendron | Canva
Advertisement

Your life has been going fairly smoothly. You really don’t have anything to complain about. You have all the necessities. 

You’re in a decent relationship. Everything is status quo. So why do you feel so “bad?”

For some of you, feeling “bad” might equate to feeling “indifferent” or it might precipitate anger or resentment

Regardless of what emotion it evokes, you are left feeling confused. Believe me, I understand. I have been here, more times than I would like to admit. 

Advertisement

I call this “being in a funk” and this is a terrible place to be. In my experience, being overwhelmed usually causes it.

So what can you do about it? 

RELATED: 8 Simple Habits To Finally Force A Much-Needed Change In Your Life

Here are 5 ways to magically get out of even the worst funk you've ever been in:

1. Face it and feel it.

If there is one thing I have learned in my life, it’s this: Whatever you resist persists! So get down and dirty in your “funkiness.” 

Scream, cry, throw things (just don’t hurt yourself or others), write a rage letter, burn stuff, yell profanities until you are blue in the face…whatever you need to do to release that stuffed-up, strangling energy. 

Advertisement

I personally have done them all and boy does it feel good!

RELATED: 13 Tiny Things Pretty Much Anyone Can Do To Improve Their Emotional Health

2. Get some good old-fashioned rest.

Yes, when you are funky, you are tired. So get some sleep! You need it. Whenever I am feeling “off” or “funky,” I make myself take a nap and I always feel a little bit better afterward. Hooray to the power of Zzz’s!

ways to get out of a funk Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

Advertisement

Getting more sleep can reduce your stress levels, regulate your blood sugar, and increase your alertness, says research.

3. Give yourself some love.

Be extra gentle with yourself during this time. Be loving and forgiving. Get rid of your never-ending to-do list and just BE. If you want to plop yourself down in front of the TV, do it. 

If you want to sit in a bath while reading a trashy novel, by all means, DO it! Just set aside your self-imposed priorities until the bad feeling lifts. Sometimes the best medicine is to do nothing at all.

4. Have a good cry and then laugh like crazy.

For me, purging my funkiness starts with having a good cry and then laughing until my stomach hurts. Usually, they go hand in hand which to some might look crazy but I gotta tell you…works like a charm. 

Advertisement
@drdariakouznetsova 4 Benefits of Crying + How to Do It More Often 💧(plus bonus tip): ▪️#1 Crying emotional tears releases cortisol, so you are quite literally crying out your #stress▪️ #2 Crying is an innate mechanism built in for us to be able to soothe ourselves. That’s becausecrying activates our parasympathetic nervous system, which down regulates our nervous system overall, helping us to relax and rest▪️ #3 Crying eases physical and emotional #pain, due to the release of oxytocin and endorphins when crying for long periods of time▪️ #4 Crying improves #mood - processing negative emotions usually results in some alleviation of low mood. And it is usually chronic emotional suppression, and avoidanceof emotion that leads to mental health issues like #depression and #anxiety▪️ Bonus tip - there is even a practice called “Riu Katsu” in Japan where people gather during the day to watch sad movies and cry together in a group to release their stress and get that encouragement and support 👏🏽 So, next time you’re hounding or judging yourself or your parent, partner, friend, child, colleague or family for your/their tears, or how long they’ve been pouring for, try to gently notice that urge and start to shift toward validating, empathizing and encouraging such healthy and functional expression of emotion ☺️This means starting to see crying as something healing and helpful, rather than negative and unhealthy As though each tear is one step closer to healing, de-stressing or feeling better in general in terms of mood You may very well find that instead of drinking, overworking, trading all night or gambling, all you really needed was a very big cry 💧 Follow for more on #psychologicalperformance #psychology #emotionalintelligence #communication #health #wellness and #success #drdaria #goals #couplegoals #coach ♬ BILLY IDOL Eyes without a face - Angelo Music '80 e '90 🎶🎙️🎸

Sometimes this just spontaneously happens, other times I need to coax it out of myself. A good tearjerker followed by a romantic comedy usually does the trick.

RELATED: 30 Proven Ways To Feel Better Instantly When You’re Down

Related Stories From YourTango:
4 Core, Emotional Truths Wives Wish Their Husbands Knew
A Husband Shares His Perspective On Irrational Feelings -— 'Let's Not Forget, This Is Someone We Love'
9 Little Ways To Turn Anxiety Into Your Life's Purpose

5. And if all else fails… eat some dark chocolate.

Eating some sinfully rich, decadent organic dark chocolate always puts a smile on my face. Try it! You don’t have to eat bars of chocolate for this to work, just a square or two. The key is to savor it. Involve all your senses! And watch it do its magic.

Advertisement

Pick one or choose them all. And just keep rinsing and repeating until you feel like yourself again.

RELATED: 18 Tiny Habits That Magically Make You Happier

Kimberly Riggins is a health and life coach and author. She helps women 40+ to meet their financial goals, build financial confidence and, help businesses achieve better marketing and more.

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive