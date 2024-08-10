Your life has been going fairly smoothly. You really don’t have anything to complain about. You have all the necessities.

You’re in a decent relationship. Everything is status quo. So why do you feel so “bad?”

For some of you, feeling “bad” might equate to feeling “indifferent” or it might precipitate anger or resentment.

Regardless of what emotion it evokes, you are left feeling confused. Believe me, I understand. I have been here, more times than I would like to admit.

Advertisement

I call this “being in a funk” and this is a terrible place to be. In my experience, being overwhelmed usually causes it.

So what can you do about it?

Here are 5 ways to magically get out of even the worst funk you've ever been in:

1. Face it and feel it.

If there is one thing I have learned in my life, it’s this: Whatever you resist persists! So get down and dirty in your “funkiness.”

Scream, cry, throw things (just don’t hurt yourself or others), write a rage letter, burn stuff, yell profanities until you are blue in the face…whatever you need to do to release that stuffed-up, strangling energy.

Advertisement

I personally have done them all and boy does it feel good!

2. Get some good old-fashioned rest.

Yes, when you are funky, you are tired. So get some sleep! You need it. Whenever I am feeling “off” or “funky,” I make myself take a nap and I always feel a little bit better afterward. Hooray to the power of Zzz’s!

Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

Advertisement

Getting more sleep can reduce your stress levels, regulate your blood sugar, and increase your alertness, says research.

3. Give yourself some love.

Be extra gentle with yourself during this time. Be loving and forgiving. Get rid of your never-ending to-do list and just BE. If you want to plop yourself down in front of the TV, do it.

If you want to sit in a bath while reading a trashy novel, by all means, DO it! Just set aside your self-imposed priorities until the bad feeling lifts. Sometimes the best medicine is to do nothing at all.

4. Have a good cry and then laugh like crazy.

For me, purging my funkiness starts with having a good cry and then laughing until my stomach hurts. Usually, they go hand in hand which to some might look crazy but I gotta tell you…works like a charm.

Advertisement

Sometimes this just spontaneously happens, other times I need to coax it out of myself. A good tearjerker followed by a romantic comedy usually does the trick.

5. And if all else fails… eat some dark chocolate.

Eating some sinfully rich, decadent organic dark chocolate always puts a smile on my face. Try it! You don’t have to eat bars of chocolate for this to work, just a square or two. The key is to savor it. Involve all your senses! And watch it do its magic.

Advertisement

Pick one or choose them all. And just keep rinsing and repeating until you feel like yourself again.

Kimberly Riggins is a health and life coach and author. She helps women 40+ to meet their financial goals, build financial confidence and, help businesses achieve better marketing and more.