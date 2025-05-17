There are endless parenting books, mommy blogs, and advice columns out there to help expectant parents prepare. However, much of the advice is far more convoluted than necessary. You shouldn't make parenthood any harder than it has to be.

Aubrey Matthesius is a mom and content creator who, according to her TikTok bio, teaches fellow moms "how to be chill." In a series of videos, she shared some valuable tips for raising low-maintenance babies.

Here are 6 ways brilliant moms raise low-maintenance babies who go with the flow:

1. Skip the bottle warmer.

Bottle warmers are supposed to be convenient — they efficiently heat the milk or formula to the perfect temperature. However, Matthesius cautioned against using a bottle warmer and getting your baby used to perfectly heated milk. "You're gonna have to take that bottle warmer with you everywhere," she said. "Don't make it complicated."

Don't worry, there's no harm in skipping the bottle warmer. According to Healthline, "While breastfed babies will get their breast milk from the breast at body temperature, babies who are formula-fed or are taking a bottle of breast milk can drink the contents slightly warmed, at room temperature, or even cold straight from the fridge."

2. Skip the wipe warmer, too.

For the same reason, Matthesius advised parents to pass on the wipe warmer, too. Unfortunately, you won't always be changing your baby's diaper from the comfort of your own home. Sometimes you will be out and about, and cold wipes will be your only option. "Don't get them used to the warmed wipes," she stressed, unless you want to raise a high-maintenance baby.

3. Nurse and bottle feed from day one.

"This one's really controversial," Matthesius began, "but it's what I did, and it was a lifesaver." She explained that from day one, while still at the hospital, she both nursed her son and gave him a bottle. That way, her husband could also feed their baby from the start, and she wouldn't be stuck at home because of her nursing schedule.

This practice is often referred to as "combination feeding" or "mixed feeding." It's great for moms who struggle to breastfeed exclusively or, in Matthesius' case, want to share feeds with their partner. While you can begin immediately, experts recommend waiting 6 to 8 weeks after birth; otherwise, you risk difficulty establishing breastfeeding.

4. Let other people hold your baby.

As a mother, it can be difficult to hand your baby to other people, even those you trust the most. And who can blame you? You carried the precious, tiny human in your own body for 9 months! However, this habit will only hurt you and risk your independence.

"This whole trend of, 'baby is mine, no one else can hold it,' is really gonna screw you down the road," Matthesius said bluntly. "Because at 8 months, when your kid won't go to the childcare worker, won't go to the dad, won't go to grandma, and only gets attached to you, I don't know that it's actually a good thing."

5. Don't let your life revolve around your baby's sleep schedule.

"I did not revolve my life postpartum around the baby's sleeping schedule," Matthesius said. "He learned to sleep anywhere with noise — coffee grinders, people talking, music — so that I was never tied to the house. The baby came with me."

Moms on Call, a parenting blog and resource, shared some tips on how to do this successfully. "Start with short trips to familiar places, like a quick lunch with friends or a visit to Grandma's house," they advised. "As you become more comfortable, gradually extend the duration of your outings." They also recommended taking your excursions immediately after a feeding, packing a diaper bag of the essentials, and staying flexible with naptime routines.

6. Let other people tackle the nighttime routine.

You don't have to do everything yourself, nor should you. "Motherhood does not have to be all you. You can allow other people to come in and help and support," Matthesius stressed. "So let dad do the bath time, let dad do the bottle feeding before bed, let dad change the diapers, so that baby understands, you're not the only person on the planet who can care for the baby."

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.