Employers are increasingly becoming fed up with employees, but that's nothing new. Yet, there's one phenomenon in particular that has employers feeling some type of way.

"Quiet quitting" is when employees disengage from their roles before leaving indefinitely. The response went as expected, with bosses becoming more strict to somehow "fix" the issue. However, that's just making the issue worse.

The reality is this: if you want to fix what's broken, duct tape and prayers won't get you there. Sometimes, we need to meet our employees halfway to resolve the issue, and that starts with something career and life coach, Sundie Parry-Marquardt, calls "quiet managing."

Here are 7 ways bosses should 'quiet manage' if they want workers to stop 'quiet quitting'

1. Stop checking your employees' start and stop times

If your employee is getting their work done on time, there shouldn't be a need to monitor their every move or micromanage them. After all, they are doing what they're supposed to be doing.

They come to work and leave accomplishing what they need to, so it shouldn't matter if they take an extra break or finish a little early. If it makes them happier, it could be a good thing.

Research from Oxford University found that employees who were happier at work were 13% more productive. For bosses, it's best to ease up a little bit and stop micromanaging their time. It could benefit you and the company in the long run.

2. Encourage your employees to take time off

Having an employee take time off without notice is rough, as it throws the flow of the workplace off and can be a pain to find someone to fill in for them. But having an overworked employee can be even tougher!

Studies have cited that overworked employees develop diverse health problems and sleep issues, all of which can affect their work ethic and lead to quiet quitting. The most essential practice is to encourage employees to take time off when they need it most.

3. Listen to your workers

Most people have felt like they weren't being listened to, that their voice or concerns didn't matter. These moments are scary and vulnerable. When we put a boundary in place only to not have it respected, it's terrifying. And if we express our discomfort with something only to be met with dismissiveness, it makes us feel unsafe.

These feelings can directly affect the way we show up. A study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that people with greater "boundary control" over their work life and then personal life are better at "creating a stress buffer" that can protect them from "falling into a negative-rumination trap."

Moreover, the study found that bosses who support work-life balance lowered employees' stress levels, which can lead to greater motivation and work ethic.

4. Never encourage overtime

Bosses should never encourage their employees to work overtime, especially if they aren't getting paid. Overtime is stressful and completely unnecessary for most. If your employees can't finish an assignment within eight hours, they likely won't finish it in nine. Plus, it negatively impacts their health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, "Overtime was associated with unhealthy weight gain in two studies, increased alcohol use in two of three studies, increased smoking in one of two studies, and poorer neuropsychological test performance in one study."

All of this combined can make for a toxic and unmotivated work environment, which is certainly not beneficial for you, your company, or your workers.

5. Reward your employees

Let's say your employees are having a tough day at work. Maybe everyone in your office is in a bad mood, or there has been an increasing amount of stress lately. It's easy to think that a little "tough love" might motivate them, but it's actually the opposite.

Bosses can do something pretty simple to lift spirits: reward their employees. Show them that you're acknowledging their hard work and find ways to express your appreciation. In fact, research has found that managers who simply said "thank you" saw an increase in production.

6. Cut out unnecessary meetings

Nothing is worse than going to a meeting that could have been an email. Why? Because it's a waste of time and energy. After all, your employees have their own things to work on and probably have their day planned out accordingly.

Nobody enjoys meetings, especially those that are long and drawn out. Most employees would rather spend that time doing work so they can go home on time. So, do your employees a favor and only have meetings that are completely necessary. You might notice a boost in mood and production because of it.

7. Never communicate after hours

A recent survey from Randstad USA found that, "42% of Gen X and 38% of Boomers in the U.S. agree they would quit a job if it prevented them from enjoying their life." With the younger generations, that number is even higher, with 57% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials agreeing. The reality is that people value a work-life balance. They want to do their work and go home. Anything outside of those parameters is a contributor to quiet quitting and why it has grown into a wide-spread phenomenon.

Because of employers' lack of boundaries, employees feel they have no choice but to quit. As a boss, do everyone a favor and stop texting and emailing after hours. Your employees will thank you for it.

